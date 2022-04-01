Search

02 Apr 2022

Abbey Rovers march into final

Abbey Rovers 4-1 Melview

Abbey Rovers march into final

The Abbey Rovers U12 team who defeat Melview in their Longford League Semi-Final last weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

01 Apr 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Well done to the Abbey Rovers U12 lads who had a fantastic 4-1 win in their Longford Schoolboys U12 Premier League semi final match against Melview's second string side.

The lads played very well and deservedly took the lead after about 10 minutes of the first half with Rian Murray powering home after Melview didn’t deal with a corner. As the first half ended, Melview equalised and the Abbey lads did well to lift themselves.

Troy Parrott happy to play any role for Republic of Ireland

Robbie Prior and Colton Quinn controlled things at the back and were aided by Rian Murray and Tom McManus who helped keep Melview at bay, the lads dealt with everything thrown at them and worked like lions.

Abbey Rovers had a great outlet up front with the lively pairing of Brian Aherne and Kamil Fiedor who put serious pressure on the opposition defence and we’re full of running.

As the second half started, Abbey Rovers were under pressure but our midfield of Shane Kiernan, Luke Maguire, Gavin Hewson and Jacob McTague lifted the game and started to force Melview back.

Gavin went on a trademark powerful run which resulted in a great goal to give Rovers the lead in the second half. The Leitrim team's forwards were full of running and were now well supported by midfield with Luke Maguire doing a fantastic man marking job and pushing forward when needed.

WATCH: Troy Parrott's sensational strike earns Ireland victory over Lithuania

Brian Aherne added a fantastic goal to give Abbey Rovers some breathing space making it 3-1 and they continued to push forward with the excellent Conal Walpole scoring a fine goal which was unfortunately disallowed for offside.

As the second half moved on Jacob McTague hit the crossbar with a free kick before heading in a great goal from a corner at the near post. Abbey continued to push forward in the final moments with Séan McNulty beating the offside trap and just shooting wide while Ayloouwa made some powerful runs from midfield and Tom McManus just shooting over.

Keeper Sebastian was in fine form and dealt with everything that came at him and was always on hand to get the ball out quickly to the forwards.

Next up it’s Mostrim, who topped the table with just one loss all season, in the final and Abbey will be looking for revenge after suffering a 4-2 defeat earlier in the season.

Best wishes to Michael Macklin who missed the game through injury and Nathan and Charlie who were not available. Hopefully, all will be back for the final.

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media