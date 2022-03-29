Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Members of Carrick Town FC were mascots and ball girls for Sligo Rovers clash with Bohemians last Saturday in the Womens National League
SATURDAY APRIL 2
Girls U12: Group A: Shield: Arrow Harps v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00 McSharry Park; Group C: Shield: Benbulben v Dromahair 11.00 Cleveragh; Cup: Kilglass Enniscrone v Carrick Town 12.30
U15: Group C: Dromahair v St John’s 11.00; Yeats Utd v Carrick Blue 12.30
Girls U15: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Strand Celtic 12.30; Group B: Shield: Carrick Town v Dromahair 2.00
Connacht U14 Shield: Manorhamilton Rangers v Castlebar Celtic 2.00
U17: Group B: Dromore Villa v Carrick Town 4.00; Calry Bohs v Dromahair 6.00; Group A: Shield: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber 6.00 Cleveragh
SUNDAY APRIL 3
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers 11.00
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Gurteen Celtic v Dromahair 11.00; St John’s v Carrick Town 2.00
U11: Group B: Gurteen Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00 Cleveragh
Girls U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Ballymote 2.00 McSharry Park
U14: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Carrick Town 2.00
U12: Group B: Shield: Carrick Town v Real Tubber 3.30
MONDAY APRIL 4
U14: Group B: Carrick Town v Coolaney 6.30
U12: Group C: Cup: Dromahair v Ballisodare Utd 6.30
U13: Group A: Carrick Town v Boyle Celtic 6.30
WEDNESDAY APRIL 6
Girls U12: Group A Cup: Carrick Town v TBC 6.30 McSharry Park
U15: Group C: Dromahair v Dromore Villa; Group B: Manorhamilton Rangers v Coolaney Utd (6.30)
THURSDAY APRIL 7
U15: Group C: Carrick Blue v Carrick Town 6.30
U13: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Boyle Celtic; Group C: Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd (6.30)
FRIDAY APRIL 8
Girls U18: Cup: Manorhamilton Rangers v TBC 6.30 Dromahair
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-0 Cliffoney Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town 7-5 Kilglass Enniscrone Utd
Girls U18:Cup: Manorhamilton Rangers 4-1 Carrick Town
U13: Group A: Boyle Celtic 2-0 Carrick Town; Group C: Valley Rovers 6-1 Carrick Town
Girls U12: Group C: Kilglass/Inishcrone 3-3 Dromahair
U15: Group C: Ballisodare United 0-1 Dromahair; Carrick Blue 5-6 Strand Celtic
U17: Group B: Boyle Celtic 2-1 Carrick Town
U12: Group A: St Johns 5-2 Carrick Town; Group C: Cup: Real Tubber 1-2 Dromahair
U14: Group A: St Johns 3-0 Carrick Town; Group B: Gurteen Celtic 3-0 Carrick Town; Group C: Shield: Carrick Town 1-0 St Johns
U18: Group A: Carrick Town 4-1 Arrow Harps Manorhamilton Rangers 3-0 St Johns
Girls U13: Group A: Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Manorhamilton Rangers; Yeats United 1-3 Carrick Town
