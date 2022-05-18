Multiple arrests made as detectives swoop on League of Ireland match-fixing scandal

Ten men have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

The Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out a day of action in relation to alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland on Wednesday morning.



As part of the planned operation in the Southern Region and Dublin Metropolitan Regions, ten men aged from their early 20s to 60s were arrested and a number of residential properties were searched.

The operation was supported by resources attached to the Limerick and Cork City Divisions, gardaí confirmed.



The men have been arrested on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at various stations in the Southern Region and Dublin Metropolitan Region.



This operation stems from an investigation carried out by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).



Speaking about today's operation, Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau states that: "Match-fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport. It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime.”



An Garda Síochána appeals to any persons who have any information in relation to match-fixing or sports corruption to contact them. They can make a report in confidence to the Anti- Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line – 1800 40 60 80 or to their local Garda Station.