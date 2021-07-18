Make a break for it…Fermanagh Lakelands is waiting!

Dive into a giant adventure at one of the most stunning waterways in the world. You’ll find inspiration around every bend of the natural wonders that are the Fermanagh Lakelands.

For a land famous for its waterways, you’ll be surprised at the massive range of things to do on dry land too. Magical meanders, historical trails, leisurely cycles and shopping trips are just the tip of the iceberg. There are heaps here for everyone to get stuck into and draw inspiration from.

From boating to kayaking, canoeing to angling, there’s endless amounts of water activities to jump into here. Blue Green Yonder offers an array of activities from the Blueway Activity Zone in Enniskillen town centre. Stand up paddling around the island town is definitely a unique experience to remember.

A more relaxing way to enjoy our waterways is via Erne Water Taxi. Their chauffeur driven boats allow you to travel in comfort and explore our local islands. Or if you would prefer to stay on land, enjoy an adrenaline pumping experience at Lakeland Karting.

Pet the pig, groom the pony and feed the lambs, all part of your visit to Fermanagh Fun Farm.

Headhunters Railway Museum is a museum with a difference and a quirky stop for kids and adults to enjoy.

Experience the stately grandeur of the National Trust’s Castle Coole, set in a beautiful wooded landscape park - ideal for family walks.

With boutiques, independent shops, big-name retailers, craft goods our island town of Enniskillen awaits to welcome you. Wet your whistle with a well-earned pint and bite to eat at one of our many tasty food and drink pit-stops. We’re practically swimming in amazing restaurants and cafes to sink your teeth into.

The Fermanagh Lakelands is an ideal destination for your family holiday. This place is full to the brim with hands-on and hands-off activities for you to choose from, and we promise they won’t cost an arm and a leg. Your kids will love all the fun stuff and the fresh lakeside air - Are we there yet?

Visit fermanaghlakelands.com to plan your staycation today!