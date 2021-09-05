Festival Lough Erne is back with a difference

Festival Lough Erne is back for 2021, but with a difference! This year the Festival celebrates Lough Erne and all it has to offer with a diverse range of activities spread right across Fermanagh’s waterways.

Kicking off on Sunday, September 12, this year’s Festival is a week-long event with an exciting programme of activities on and off the water.

Explore Enniskillen, the island town, by water on a “Wee Red Boat”, a paddle board or even a hydrobike (by light!) or get the adrenaline pumping on the Wibit water park at Share Discovery Village in Lisnaskea.

For a more tranquil experience how about Dawn Yoga at Devenish Island or a Moonlight Paddle – the perfect opportunity to quiet the mind and take in the idyllic surroundings.

From the comfort of your home tune in to a variety of online talks and webinars all with interesting stories and tales from the Lough.

Appreciate nature and the stunning landscape along the water’s edge with Loughshore Walks available at Crom Estate and Castle Archdale or try an E-Bike Tour from the Linnet Inn in Boho with Corralea Activity Centre.

Don’t worry, we didn’t forget the foodies - Enniskillen Taste Experience and Erne Water Taxi have joined forces to bring you a unique dining experience onboard Enniskillen’s newest vessel, the Island Discovery; Gin Tours will be available from the Boatyard Distillery and for the first time ever, dine under the stars with a new forest feast dining experience within the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Geopark.

Festival Lough Erne is organised and funded by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

All activities are available at a reduced rate throughout the festival and available to pre book online.

The festival is organised in line with current government guidance relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information and to book see festivallougherne.com or find us on social media #FestErne