Come Back Home! And not just for Christmas. Come work for Cora

Founded in Ireland in 1999, Cora is now a worldwide leader in providing enterprise project and portfolio management solutions to global organizations and government agencies. We partner with these enterprises so we can supercharge their journey from strategy to execution through our solutions.

We adopt a consultative approach to solving our customer pain points. We make sure we fully understand their requirements. Cora has rich industry experience and draws on over two decades of R&D and PPM implementation experience for our installations.

We have industry experts for each vertical market we serve. Senior project managers run our implementations, which are delivered with Cora-certified education and training. Crucially, we can rapidly deploy “out-of-the-box” best-practice project and portfolio management solutions so our customers get faster ROI.

Cora is renowned in the industry for our successful, large-scale roll-outs with some of the foremost companies in its market sectors, including Allergan, Honeywell Building Solutions and the UK’s NHS. Implementations that have garnered a string of industry awards. We also partner with PwC and selected regional partners to embellish the service we can give our customers.

Grow your Career at Cora

There’s huge variety to any given working day at Cora, given our client roster straddles a range of industries – from aviation to utilities – and locations across the globe. It makes for a really exciting and stimulating workplace.

We have a dynamic and driven team who have a passion for client success. We have and continue to build a world-class team across the globe, if you feel that you have what it takes to be part of the Cora team, check out our careers section on our website for the latest vacancies. Some of the exciting opportunities which we currently have available include:

IAM Software Developer

Product Manager

Senior API Backend Developer

Senior Business Analyst

Senior Software Developer

Enterprise Account Executive

Mid-Level Software Developer

QA Manual Tester



Benefits of working at Cora

Cora offers flexible remote working arrangements and a competitive benefits package. We are committed to helping our employees to learn and grow in an exciting and dynamic work environment. Every Cora employee is granted an annual allowance of €3,000 and five days per annum to focus on professional development. Our commitment to employee wellbeing has been recognised in a CIPD 2021 HR award for embedding a culture of workplace wellbeing.

