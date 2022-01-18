Minister Harris launches Microsoft Cloud Traineeship Programme in partnership with Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD recently joined Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB) and Microsoft Ireland for the launch of the Microsoft Cloud Traineeship programme.

This tailor-made programme has been specifically developed by MSLETB and the education team at Microsoft Ireland to equip people with the in-demand skills required to transition into cloud-based roles in the digital economy.

Designed to combine education with on-the-job experience, the new programme will support the development of a new, diverse pipeline of exceptional IT talent while also addressing the technical and digital skills shortage in Ireland.

The Microsoft Cloud Traineeship programme, which is fully funded for eligible participants, will involve 1,200 training hours over 52 weeks in the form of directed and self-directed learning in both a classroom and virtual online learning platform.

In addition to developing in-demand digital skills, learners will be provided with paid work experience to enhance their employment opportunities and support them in building a future career in Ireland’s digital economy.

Successful participants will receive 120 credits, work placement and extensive experience in Microsoft cloud technologies, which will enable them to advance a career pathway in IT and gain employment across a wide variety of industry and business sectors with a career path in IT. Upon successful completion of the program, trainees will receive a QQI Major Level 5 Award and the latest cloud computing Microsoft Certifications, including Azure.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD, said: “I’m delighted to join Microsoft Ireland and the Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board as they launch the Microsoft Cloud Traineeship programme. From enabling remote working to helping businesses navigate the pandemic, we have all come to know the importance of Cloud technology. Through upskilling and retraining initiatives such as this, we can ensure that people have the opportunities to find sustainable employment within emerging areas of the economy and build Ireland’s digital leadership long into the future.”

Tom Grady, Chief Executive of MSLETB said: “MSLETB are delighted to collaborate with Microsoft on this innovative and exciting programme. This is a really great opportunity for individuals interested in a successful career in the IT sector of industry. The Skills and Qualifications successful graduates of the traineeship will acquire will equip them for successful employment in the IT sector. The programme is designed for those who wish to start a new career or those with some prior IT experience in the sector. It will also open other lifelong learning opportunities by providing pathways to further or higher training and education options.”

Dr. Kevin Marshall, Head of Education at Microsoft Ireland, commented: “Cloud technology is a growth sector providing an increasing number of job opportunities each year. To unlock the full potential of this sector, it’s vital that we equip people with the Cloud skills to match the in-demand roles emerging within our economy. That’s why we are delighted at Microsoft Ireland to join forces with the team at Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board to develop in the development of this flagship initiative.

“The Cloud Traineeship is the latest learning programme to be made available as part of Microsoft Ireland’s Pathways for Life education and training programme, which is designed to encourage and empower learners at various stages of their career and learning journey to gain the required skills to participate fully in the digital economy. I would encourage anyone looking for an exciting career pathway to consider the Cloud Traineeship programme.”

Peter Egan, Director of FET of MSLETB said: “We have a long-standing partnership with Microsoft Ireland in helping those in further education and training to develop the digital skills to gain employment. The launch of this new flagship Cloud Traineeship is an example of how further education and training and the technology sector can collaborate to develop a new, diverse pipeline of exceptional IT talent while also addressing the technical skills shortage in Ireland".

Simon Cosgrove, Programme Lead of MSLETB said: “The insights and skills provided by Kevin Marshall and the Microsoft Ireland’s education team were vital in designing a programme that meets the current and future needs of the technology sector. The programme is designed to suit people at all stages of their learning and employment journey, from early school-leavers to those looking to change or advance their career.

This brand new, exclusive Microsoft Cloud Traineeship Programme started on the 11th of October. It will run online while also taking in scheduled modules in a classroom situation over the 52 week-long programme.

On successful completion of the traineeship the trainee will be ideally suited to undertake a cloud support role within a medium to large organisation who have already transitioned to the cloud or are in the process of doing so.

For smaller organisations the trainee will be ideally placed to support and transition the organisation from business processes and IT infrastructure based on the traditional on premises model to a modern cloud model delivered on the Microsoft Azure cloud.

The programme is open to all sectors of the community and applicants who are seeking re-skilling or up-skilling in order to enter or re-enter the workforce. To find out more about the new Microsoft Cloud Traineeship Programme launched today, log onto www.msletb.ie/microsoft

* Sponsored Content