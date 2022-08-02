JOBS ALERT! Ann’s are seeking experienced carers across Co Longford
Ann’s are a family run company who have been delivering care to clients in their own homes for over 25 years.
They are passionate about the care that they deliver and aim to put the client at the centre of everything that they do.
Since its inception, the company has enjoyed a longstanding reputation for the delivery of quality care in the community and for their teams of dedicated, trained staff who put clients’ needs at the heart of everything they do.
Since being awarded the HSE tender for home support services in Dublin in 2018, Ann’s have continued the growth of their home support offering into counties, Louth, Meath and Monaghan.
Ann’s are delighted to have started delivering homecare services in County Longford and are looking forward to working with families and the HSE to provide the highest quality care delivered by experienced and trained caregivers.
At Ann's, we believe that our staff are our greatest asset, and that happy staff make happy service users.
Our care staff receive an excellent training and support package on starting the company and a team leader is out in the community provide ongoing guidance to carers whilst they are at work.
Join our team
We can offer :
Contact us today for more details by emailing hr@anns.ie or visit our website www.anns.co.uk or telephone 01 8447405
What our employees have to say
"I recently started working as a carer with Ann’s in Longford and I’m really happy.
"The work pattern really suits me, I get paid for 12-hour shifts, plus mileage and have a set rota, working three days one week and four days the next. I get great support from my manager and the staff in the office. I’m really glad that I made the move to Ann's."
"I joined Ann’s 6 months ago and having worked for other care companies I can honestly say that this is the best move I could have made.
"I am paid for a 12-hour day on each shift and paid mileage. I have a set rota each week, working 3 days one week and four days the next. Working on this set rota gives me the flexibility I need and I can enjoy full time hours with set days off each week."
"I have been working with Ann’s for 2 years now and I’m proud to be one of the carers who has helped to set up the Longford team. I love the fact that I have a guaranteed working day and that I get a mileage payment.
"My manager is lovely, nothing is too much trouble, and our team leader is always out and about in the community if we need her."
*Sponsored Content
