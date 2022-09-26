Killenummery and Killery Community Hub - Introducing a new series of Health and Wellbeing events

The Killenummery and Killery Community Hub is a community centre for local citizens in the area which works to provide services that the locals want and need.

The Killenummery and Killery Community Hub have recently begun to host a range of events, specifically their Health and Wellbeing seminars.

The launch of the series took place on August 29, 2022 and the first seminar will be carried out on September 29, 2022.

The Health and Wellbeing seminars cover a range of topics with a focus on Mental Wellbeing.

The aim of the seminars is to provide ground-breaking insight into how to manage our Mental Health and promote positive Mental Wellbeing.

The inspiration for the Health and Wellbeing series derived from the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and the continued struggle arising from the aftermath of the pandemic.

The current cost of living crisis is imposing a significant amount of anxiety onto individuals and families and this will prevail through the winter months, particularly due to the rise in cost of diesel, oil and the cost of food.

Amongst these challenges, maintaining positive Mental Health and Mental Wellbeing is crucial. Each seminar involves a series of talks from several advocates of Mental Wellbeing.

The event was launched by RTÉ journalist and acclaimed author, Carole Coleman and was joined by Chairperson of the Leitrim County Council, Eita Reynolds; Guest speaker Martina Mitchell discussed stories of great Resilience amidst Great Adversity; and they were also joined by Irish Eurovision Winner Charlie McGettigan.

The first seminar of the series includes talks from Guest Speakers Andy Moran, Leitrim GAA Senior County Manager and ex-Mayo footballer; Frank Diamond of A.L.P.S (All Lives Are Precious); Justin Campbell, ex Galway hurler and previous manager of the Rutland Centre in Dublin; Martina Mitchell who will once again discuss her powerful story of Resilience amidst Great Adversity and Kinlough man Colin Regan, who is the GAA Community and Health Manager at Croke Park.

Irish Eurovision Winner Charlie McGettigan will join the diverse line-up to provide entertainment for all. The event will be hosted by Mental Health advocate Valerie Colgan, who is also the Co-Founder along with Hubert McHugh of 'Leitrim's Health is Wealth' programme.

Topics discussed at the Health and Wellbeing seminars include the importance of exercise to mental health, suicide prevention, struggling with addiction to alcohol, drugs and gambling, stories of resilience amidst great adversity, and much more.

The events essentially provide a safe space for discussion about our Mental Health. The Health and Wellbeing seminars are not to be missed, the events are free, open to everyone and can be live streamed here.

Killenummey and Killery areas Development Association also hosted a Security evening in Killenummery Community Centre to address crime prevention in our local area.

An Garda Siochana were delighted to be invited to a very well attended meeting by Killenummery and Killery Community Hub on September 9, 2022 to speak about home security and other related matters.

Sergeant Orla Mc Grath Community Police Leitrim addressed the meeting in relation to Community related matters, Community Alert and Text Alert, Sergeant Cara Kiernan Crime Prevention Officer addressed the meeting in relation to Crime Prevention Advice and home security.

Inspector Collins was present representing the Leitrim District Officer Superintendent Chris Grogan. As outlined at the meeting Gardaí welcome the opportunity to attend any such meetings being organised by community alert groups/local groups to provide advice and assistance in areas of concern.

Vanessa Clarke, Community Alert Development Officer, Muintir na Tire gave a very worthwhile contribution regarding crime prevention.

Olivia Fitzgerald Murphy, Manager of the Ballagh Centre, Rossinver spoke about pendant alert for Co. Leitrim and the excellent calling service that they provide to people living on their own in rural isolated areas.

Teresa and Dermot from Lock Up Alarms in Manorhamilton also addressed the meeting regarding security devices available for making peoples homes more secure.

