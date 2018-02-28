FAI advise SSE Airtricity League games being monitored due to severe weather

All games set to take place this weekend in the SSE Airtricity League are being closely monitored due to the Status Red warning issued by Met Eireann.

The Football Association of Ireland has been working closely with all clubs throughout the week to receive regular updates on facilities, safety around the stadiums, and the condition of the pitches.

The FAI, along with the clubs, will monitor the situation over the next 24 hours and a statement will be issued to notify supporters should a decision be taken to postpone any and all games.