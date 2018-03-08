Busy weekend for Scor with double finals

Two major Leitrim Scor events will take place this weekend with the rescheduled Leitrim Senior Finals and the Leitrim Scor na mBunscoileanna down for decision.

The Scór na mBunscoileanna will take place this Friday March 9, in Cloone Community Centre at 6pm while the Senior Scór, postponed last Saturday due to weather conditions, is rescheduled for this Saturday March 10.

All schools who have entered to date have opted for Friday night and unfortunately with a lack of entries for the second date, it was not feasible to hold a second night in Drumshanbo on Saturday as was originally hoped.

However it did present an opportunity to hold the postponed senior county round in its place. The reschedule of Senior Scór will be held exactly as last weekend’s programme. Quiz teams at 6pm with main stage at 7.30pm in the Mayflower Drumshanbo.

It will leave Friday night busy but is shaping up to be a highly entertaining night with entries received for all categories. We appreciate that schools have been off with the recent bad weather but we are looking forward to an enjoyable evening on Friday.

If there are any outstanding entries or additional items to be added to entries already submitted by schools, please submit them by return email on or before Wednesday, March 7. Or further entries for Senior County round will be accepted to Thursday March 8.

The Connacht Scor Finals will be held in Lecarrow, Co Roscommon on Monday March 19, at 4pm with IT Sligo hosting the All-Ireland Finals on Saturday, April 14, with the Quiz at 11am and main stage at 3pm.

Senior Scor Categories as follows: Figure Dancing, Recitation, Solo Singing, Instrumental Music, Ballad Group, Question Time (4 persons per team), Leiriu, Set Dancing.

Scór Rule book can be used as a guideline and can be found on the Gaa.ie website.