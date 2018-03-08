Get Fighting Fit in Drumsna!

Are you aged 50 plus? Want to get, or keep Fit whilst having Fun. Drumsna Boxing Club is delighted to offer the first of many Training Programs specifically tailored to Groups in our community.

In association with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association and the HSE, we present “Fighting Fit”, a free eight week programme as part of our Healthy Boxing Bodies programme. Fighting Fit is a fun based boxing session for both Women and Men aged 50+. The sessions are based on fundamental body movements and manageable exercise for this specific group.

This programme helps with a changing body composition, aiding mobility, and helping you to keep muscle mass resulting in good body posture throughout life.

There will be an information evening on Friday April 20, in the boxing club and the programme will run initially for a two month period beginning at end of April. The programme will also include: a Health Risk Assessment, Nutritional Advice and a Health Seminar for all participants.

Places are limited to 15 participants and will be filled on a “first come, first served” basis. So if you are 50 plus, interested in your health, fitness and mobility, contact us on Facebook Messenger (Drumsna Boxing Club) or by contacting any of the club coaches.