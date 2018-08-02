Connacht Rugby and BLK Sport launch new home jersey

Connacht Rugby in partnership with BLK Sport, have today unveiled their new home jersey ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The new jerseys are made with BLK’s exclusive Exotek fabric throughout the main body bound with reinforced cover stitch and lycra paneling. Exotek was created exclusively by BLK to enhance athlete performance, while maximising player comfort and maneuverability.

This year’s jersey maintains its traditional Connacht green look and feel with the introduction of horizontal tonal green and fluro lines, and with fluro piping detailing inspired by the “Grassroots to Green Shirts” vision of Connacht Rugby. The jersey also features a unique silicon gel logo application and fluro green Connacht branding on the lower back.

The Connacht team will wear the jersey for the first time at the preseason fixtures away to Brive on August 10 and at home to Wasps at Dubarry Park, Athlone on August 18.

Commenting on the unveiling of the new jersey, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby Brian Mahony said, "The challenge for BLK was to deliver a jersey that represents Connacht Rugby both on and off the field and yet again they have delivered on both fronts.

"The unveiling of a new home jersey for Connacht Rugby is always a hugely anticipated event. We expect that this jersey will be particularly popular due to its striking green tone and unique design. As we approach the new season this jersey will be worn with great pride by players on the field and by supporters off it."

Commenting on the new Connacht Rugby range, Bruce Wood, Brand Manager at BLK Sport, said, “We’re delighted to see the new Connacht Rugby home jersey come to life, we’ve worked closely with Connacht management to develop a new range that we feel the fans will really enjoy. We’ve seen a positive reaction to some of the new styles that have been introduced in to the range. There is a great excitement at the club this pre-season and we’re looking forward to a successful season ahead.”

The new home jersey and training range are exclusively available at Intersport Elverys and online at www.elverys.ie from Friday, August 3 at 10am.

Connacht have also announced details of their pre-season schedule ahead of the new season with fixtures scheduled against Brive, Wasps and Bristol Bears in the coming weeks.

It's August which can only mean one thing. Rugby is back!



