TV presenter to judge Best Dressed Ladies Day at Sligo Races

Marietta Doran the resident fashion presenter on TV3’s Ireland AM, will judge this years Ladies Day at Sligo Races on Thursday, August 9, day two of the Sligo Races Summer Festival.

The festival kicks off on Wednesday August 8, and by popular demand a joint Peaky Blinders & Farmers Day will be held. The first race of the 7 card flat fixture is at 5.30pm and the feature race is The Connacht Oaks Fillies Handicap of €30,000 at 7.30pm. The overall prize money on the day is €116,000, the highest ever in Sligo.

This year’s Ladies Day is being sponsored by The Glasshouse Hotel. This in itself brings an air of panache and elegance, to what for many is the highlight of their Summer Social Calendar. The winner will receive a cash prize along with a bespoke designer dress by Vivienne O’Connor, a full jewellery set by Newbridge Silverware and much more. The 9 runners up will walk away with a fabulous goodie bag by Voya Seaweed Baths and a pendant by Newbridge Silverware. It’s a day full of fashion and fun, one not to be missed.

A new addition to Ladies Day is the aprés event at the Glasshouse Hotel. Another opportunity to showcase the style and elegance of the day. “The Glasshouse Most Stylish Lady” and “The Glasshouse Most Stylish Gentleman”, will also be judged by Marietta Doran and a fabulous bespoke Hat by milliner Marina Scally of At Nora Designs together with a beautiful suit from EJ Menswear are the prizes up for grabs.

There is no pre-registration for either competitions, just simply look out for the judge and spotters on the day. The finalists will be announced after the 5th race on the day.

Guest Judge, Marietta Doran commented: “I am delighted to be returning to Sligo Races to judge ‘The Best Dressed Lady’s Competition’ on Ladies Day at Sligo Races. Sligo racecourse is one of the prettiest race courses in the country and makes the ideal backdrop for all the style and fashion that will be showcased on that evening. This year the excitement and fashion will continue into the night because there now is the additional exciting event at the Glasshouse Hotel of the Most Stylish Lady and Gentleman Competition”.

Kathryn Foley, Manager of Sligo Races, commented: “Our two-day summer festival is the highlight of our racing season. We look forward to welcoming all of the people who participate on both days. The Peaky Blinders theme captured the imagination of our racegoers back in May when we staged our first Peaky Blinders day. We hope that we will see you all back again sporting the Flat Cap and Dramatic Glamour of the Peaky Blinder era. Needless to-say on Ladies Day the style gets better each year. Take the opportunity to showcase that special outfit or headpiece and be in with a chance to win. Also, not to be out-done, there will also be a prize for the Best Dressed Man at the Races”.

Gates open at 3.00pm each day. Raceday tickets can be purchased online at www.countysligoraces.com or at the turnstiles. Adult admission is €15, senior citizen and students €10. There is also a group rate of €10 for numbers of ten and over.