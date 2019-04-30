Blueway Adventure Race in Leitrim Village

Leitrim Village is the place to be for the May Bank Holiday weekend 2019! Following the success of the previous three races, a fourth Blueway Adventure Race is set for Saturday, May 4 in Leitrim Village.

A new partnership with Avantcard has also just been announced with Avantcard CEO Chris Paul saying “We are excited to support our second sporting organisation in Leitrim following our recent sponsorship of the Leitrim GAA County Grounds. Avantcard is committed to supporting people and projects locally and, with fitness and well-being an important part of our culture, many of the Avantcard team, including myself, are looking forward to participating in this thrilling event.”

The Avantcard Blueway Adventure Race incorporates a 7km run along the Shannon Blueway, a 1km kayak on the Shannon Erne Blueway, a 25k cycle through lovely Leitrim’s landscape, followed by a trail run up Sheemore hill with a cycle and sprint to the finish line back in Leitrim Village.

The race is open to anyone with a reasonable level of fitness and is a great race for adventure race first-timers. Participants can compete as individuals or as part of a relay team making it the perfect race for people of all levels of fitness to get involved. Kayaks will be provided on the day and bikes can be rented if necessary. Refreshments are provided for all participants and the prize-giving will take place at St Joseph's Centre, Leitrim Village after the race.

The race also receives guidance and support from the Waterways Ireland sponsorship programme. Noting that “Tourism & participation in recreation has a social and economic impact in waterfront communities, and events are a great way to engage communities with previously under-utilised waterways." Damien Mc Weeney from Marketing and Communications with Waterways Ireland stated that “The Waterways Ireland Events Programme supports 100s of community events. The vision for the Event Programme will activate event organisers to consider how they can build in ongoing activity and sustained use of the waterways corridors into their event like the Blueway Adventure Race.”

Participants can still sign up for the event with registration open from 10am – 12pm in St Joseph's Hall, Leitrim Village on the morning of the race. The race starts at 1pm on Sat, May 4.