Leitrim and Lancashire teams announced for Lory Meagher Cup Final

Lory Meagher Cup Final

Sports Reporter

The teams have been announced for the Lory Meagher Cup Final which gets underway in Croke Park at 12pm.

The Leitrim team is as follows: Declan Molloy; Paul Earley, David McGovern, Niall McLouhglin; Fergal Earley, James Glancy, Enda Moreton; Liam Moreton, Karl McDermott; Ben Murray, Colm Moreton, Adam Byrne; Gavin O'Hagan, Clement Cunniffe, Cathal O'Donovan.

The Lancashire team is as follows: Ronan McAteer; Liam Knocker, Colm Lalrkin, Shane Maloney, David Power, Greg Jacob, Trevor Lee; Colm Doherty, Tommy Maher; Darren Crowley, Daire Maskey, JJ Dunphy; Edmond Kenny, Junstin Cleere, Ronan Crowley.

