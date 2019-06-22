Leitrim and Lancashire teams announced for Lory Meagher Cup Final

The teams have been announced for the Lory Meagher Cup Final which gets underway in Croke Park at 12pm.

The Leitrim team is as follows: Declan Molloy; Paul Earley, David McGovern, Niall McLouhglin; Fergal Earley, James Glancy, Enda Moreton; Liam Moreton, Karl McDermott; Ben Murray, Colm Moreton, Adam Byrne; Gavin O'Hagan, Clement Cunniffe, Cathal O'Donovan.

The Lancashire team is as follows: Ronan McAteer; Liam Knocker, Colm Lalrkin, Shane Maloney, David Power, Greg Jacob, Trevor Lee; Colm Doherty, Tommy Maher; Darren Crowley, Daire Maskey, JJ Dunphy; Edmond Kenny, Junstin Cleere, Ronan Crowley.

@LeitrimGAA & @LancashireGAA will play for the 5th time in SHC today, with Leitrim ahead 3-1



Leitrim are playing 50th SHC game and are looking to put 3 wins in a row for the 1st time ever



Lancashire are playing their 20th and looking to get out the Lory Meagher for the 1st time June 22, 2019

Leitrim Hurlers have taken the field in Croke Park #LeitrimGAA #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/IkcsAQGniy — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) June 22, 2019

