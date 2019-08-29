Dates confirmed for Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter finals

The dates and kick off times for the Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter finals were confirmed today with Sligo Rovers set to host UCD on Saturday, September 7.

SSE Airtricity League First Division side Galway United will face Shamrock Rovers on Friday, September 6, with kick-off at 7.45pm at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Waterford v Dundalk will take place on Monday, September 9 with kick-off at 7.45pm. Crumlin United v Bohemians will take place on Monday, September 16 with both the venue and kick-off time yet to be confirmed.

Sligo Rovers secured their place in the last eight of the competition following a 6-2 victory over Limerick last Saturday in The Showgrounds.

The Bit O'Red face a busy few days in SSE Airtricity League action as they travel to Turner's Cross tomorrow (Friday) where they will face Cork City in what will be former Longford Town manager Neal Fenn's first game in charge. On Monday Liam Buckley's team will host Dundalk at The Showgrounds with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final fixture schedule

September 6: Galway United v Shamrock Rovers, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

In the event of a replay, the fixture will take place on Monday, September 9, with kick-off at 7.45pm at Tallaght Stadium.

September 7: Sligo Rovers v UCD AFC, The Showgrounds, 7.45pm

In the event of a replay, the fixture will take place on Tuesday, September 17, with kick-off at 7.45pm at the UCD Bowl.

September 9: Waterford v Dundalk, Regional Sports Centre, 7.45pm

In the event of a replay, the fixture will take place on Tuesday, September 17, with kick-off at 7.45pm at Oriel Park.

September 16: Crumlin United v Bohemians, TBC

In the event of a replay, the fixture will take place on Monday, September 23, with kick-off at 7.45pm at Dalymount Park.