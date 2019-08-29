Connacht's Jack Carty named in starting XV as Ireland's World Cup preparations continue

Ireland manager Joe Schmidt has made wholesale changes ahead of Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against Wales with Roscommon's Jack Carty handed the number 10 jersey.

After last weekend's heavy 57-15 defeat against England there is increased pressure on the Ireland team with Carty set to be partnered in the half-back line by his Connacht team-mate, scrum-half Kieran Marmion.

Jack Conan and Tadgh Beirne join Peter O’Mahony in the backrow with Iain Henderson and James Ryan packing down at lock.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan make up an all Munster front row combination.

The game will be broadcast live on Saturday by Channel 4 and RTE Radio.