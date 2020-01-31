Cork name team to face Leitrim on Sunday

Cork have named their starting team to face Leitrim in the second round of games in the Allianz National Football League Division 3.

Cork make the journey to Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada on the back of a 0-20 to 0-13 win over Offaly last Saturday evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh while Leitrim will be looking to build on last Saturday's draw in Derry.

Sunday's game will throw in at 2pm in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Ronan McCarthy's Cork team to face Leitrim is as follows:

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)

3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

4. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

6. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) – Captain

9. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

10. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

14. Ciaran Sheehan (Eire Og)

15. Cathail O’ Mahony (Mitchelstown)

16. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

17. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

18. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

19. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

21. Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

22. Ryan Harkin (Mallow)

23. Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh)

24. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

25. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)