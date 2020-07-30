Live sport on TV this weekend

YOUR guide to live sport on TV this weekend, July 30-August 2.

THURSDAY JULY 30

Horse Racing

Galway Hurdle

RTE 2, 5.30pm

Golf

WGC: St Jude Invitational

Sky Sports Golf, 6pm

FRIDAY JULY 31

Rugby

Western Force v Rebels

Sky Sports Action, 10am

Snooker

World Championships

Eurosport, 10am

Racing

Goodwood, King George

Virgin Media One, 1.30

Soccer

Dundalk v St Pat's 

RTE2, 7.30pm 

Golf 

WGC, St Jude Invitational

Sky Sports Golf, 6pm

SATURDAY AUGUST 1

Rugby

Chiefs v Crusaders; 

Brumbies v Reds, 

Sky Sports Action, 7.30am

Soccer

Aberdeen v Rangers

Sky Sports, 11.30

Cricket

England v Ireland

Sky Sports, 1.30pm

Soccer

FA Cup Final

Arsenal v Chelsea

BBC 1, 4.30pm

Golf

WGC St Jude Invitational

Sky Sports Golf, 5pm

SUNDAY AUGUST 2

Rugby

Highlanders v Blues

Sky Sports, 4am

Snooker

World Championships

Eurosport, 10am

Golf

Hero Open

Sky Sports Golf, 12noon

Soccer

Celtic v Hamilton Ac

Sky Sports, 3.30pm

Golf

WGC: St Jude Invitational Golf Championship

Sky Sports, 4.30pm