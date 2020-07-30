Live sport on TV this weekend
Live Sport on TV - Your one stop shop for TV Sport this weekend
YOUR guide to live sport on TV this weekend, July 30-August 2.
THURSDAY JULY 30
Horse Racing
Galway Hurdle
RTE 2, 5.30pm
Golf
WGC: St Jude Invitational
Sky Sports Golf, 6pm
FRIDAY JULY 31
Rugby
Western Force v Rebels
Sky Sports Action, 10am
Snooker
World Championships
Eurosport, 10am
Racing
Goodwood, King George
Virgin Media One, 1.30
Soccer
Dundalk v St Pat's
RTE2, 7.30pm
Golf
WGC, St Jude Invitational
Sky Sports Golf, 6pm
SATURDAY AUGUST 1
Rugby
Chiefs v Crusaders;
Brumbies v Reds,
Sky Sports Action, 7.30am
Soccer
Aberdeen v Rangers
Sky Sports, 11.30
Cricket
England v Ireland
Sky Sports, 1.30pm
Soccer
FA Cup Final
Arsenal v Chelsea
BBC 1, 4.30pm
Golf
WGC St Jude Invitational
Sky Sports Golf, 5pm
SUNDAY AUGUST 2
Rugby
Highlanders v Blues
Sky Sports, 4am
Snooker
World Championships
Eurosport, 10am
Golf
Hero Open
Sky Sports Golf, 12noon
Soccer
Celtic v Hamilton Ac
Sky Sports, 3.30pm
Golf
WGC: St Jude Invitational Golf Championship
Sky Sports, 4.30pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on