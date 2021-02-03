Sports Capital Grants Workshop for Leitrim groups - online on February 9

Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth Local Sports Partnership have come together to deliver a Sports Capital Grants workshop on Tuesday, February 9 at 7pm.

The Sports Capital & Equipment Programme (SCEP) is operated by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and provides grants to assist in the development or refurbishment of sports facilities and the provision of sports equipment.

Grants are available to voluntary, not-for-profit sports clubs, community groups, NGBs, and local authorities.

All applications must be made on sportscapitalprogramme.ie and information on how to make an application is available on gov.ie/sportscapital.

All groups planning to make an application must register before Monday, February 15, and the closing date for applications is March 1, 2021.

The 1 hour workshop brings participants through the application process and best practice. Through an interactive setting, providing clubs with a detailed understanding of the Sports Capital process. Registration is essential for this workshop and it is recommended that no more than 2 representatives from a club or group take part.

There will be an opportunity to put questions forward during the workshop.

To register follow this link https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/sports-capital-grant-workshop-tickets-138245272331

If you would like more information on this workshop contact your Local Sports Partnership on 0719650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie