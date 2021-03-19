Round 2 of Covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme

Due to the large number of applicants for the first round of COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme funding, Leitrim Sports Partnership would like to announce the second round of funding for this scheme.

Clubs applying for the first time will be given priority and can apply for up to €1,500. Clubs that were successful in the first round can apply for up to €1,000 in this round.

The COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme is part of a series of COVID-19 related funding schemes from Sport Ireland, following the announcement of €70 million of funding by the Government to support the sports sector in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme will be implemented by Sport Ireland’s network of Local Sports Partnerships and will provide assistance to local clubs with covering costs associated with the reopening of sports clubs. This scheme is separate to the Sports Club Resilience Fund, which will be delivered through National Governing Bodies.

This scheme is designed to support sports clubs that do not have the finances to implement COVID-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols.

The COVID-19 Club Small Grants can be used to support COVID-19 related expenditure dating from 2nd May 2020 onwards (Date of publication of Government roadmap to recovery). As the total fund available is limited, clubs which already have the finances to implement COVID-19 protocols should not apply.

This grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only and cannot be used to support COVID-19 costs related to hospitality services such as bars or restaurants within sports facilities.

The scheme will be based on identified needs. Leitrim Sports Partnership and Sport Ireland will work together to ensure that the investment is distributed fairly and every effort will be made to ensure that the wider sports community benefits from this scheme.

Applications will be means tested and only clubs with the most need will be eligible for the full amount. Clubs should not feel that they have to apply for the full amount to be considered for support.

Speaking regarding the launch of the COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme, LSP Coordinator with Leitrim Sports Partnership, Declan Boyle, said, “Leitrim Sports Partnership welcomes the announcement of financial support for sports clubs across Ireland and encourages all sports clubs in Co Leitrim to assess their need for financial support towards COVID-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols.”

Clubs are advised to contact Leitrim Sports Partnership at lspgrantfunding@leitrimcoco.ie or call (071) 9650498 for further information on this scheme.

Only one application can be submitted per sport club and forms will be available to download from our website www.leitrimsports.ie

Applications to Leitrim Sports Partnership are only applicable to clubs based within Co Leitrim

Funding applications must arrive by Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to Leitrim Sports Partnership, c/o Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, St. Georges Terrace, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim N41 K2V4 or by email to lspgrantfunding@leitrimcoco.ie

Clubs must ensure that, where available, they prioritise the application for funding support via their National Governing Body or relevant representative body. Funding support for the same purpose should not be sought from multiple sources.