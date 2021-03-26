Virtual Scór a tremendous success in Co Leitrim

Scór Liatroma hosted a “Virtual Scór” event on their Facebook page for St. Patrick’s Day and it was a tremendous success.

The aim of the event was to promote Irish culture within all of the GAA clubs in Leitrim and to showcase the amazing talent we have on offer here.

The response and enthusiasm towards the event was incredible with almost 150 videos submitted from across 20 clubs in County Leitrim.

Huge thanks to our previous Scór participants Katherine Lynch and Leitrim Senior Footballers Evan Sweeney and Elise Bruen for their words of encouragement for the participants before the event kicked off.

First up on the “virtual stage” was Seamus O’Rourke, a proud Leitrim and Carrigallen man who recited one of his own pieces ‘The Wake’. He reminded us that he never got past the first round in Scór himself which is ironic considering the piece he recited won an All Ireland for another competitor.

It highlights the fact that Scór is about so much more than a competition. It is a wonderful platform for showcasing the very best of Irish music, song and dance.

Scór brings communities together and provides a social aspect within the GAA that so many people are missing right now.

There isn’t a parish or club in Leitrim that doesn’t have someone who can sing, dance, recite a poem or play a tune. It is testimony to the many music and dancing classes happening within the county at the moment as well the encouragement and support given within our schools.

Virtual Scór provided an opportunity for the next generation of performers to showcase their talents. It also provided an opportunity for previous groups to reunite from all corners of the globe and perform together again.

We received videos from Leitrim people in England, Scotland and even Korea.

The talent on offer was second to none. It is heartwarming to know the future of Irish music, song and dance in County Leitrim is looking bright.

We are really looking to seeing all of the performers live on the Scór stage next year.

Huge thanks to Leitrim GAA and Scór Liatroma for facilitating the event.

You can check out all of the videos for “Virtual Scór” on the ‘Scór Liatroma’ Facebook page.