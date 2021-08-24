Search our Archive

24/08/2021

RTE gets ready for biggest ever coverage of Paralympics

RTE gets ready for biggest ever coverage of Paralympics

Evanne Ni Chuilinn and athlete Ellen Keane

Reporter:

Reporter

RTÉ Sport returns to Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympic Games with its biggest and most comprehensive Paralympic Games coverage to date across TV, radio, RTÉ Player and online.

Off the back of a hugely successful Tokyo 2020, Irish audiences can choose from four overnight concurrent live channels on RTÉ Player followed by all the action, reaction, and analysis on a live RTÉ2 television show every morning with highlights programmes during prime time every night beginning today, Tuesday 24 August. 

Daráine Mulvihill will host live action from Tokyo every morning and Evanne Ní Chuilinn takes over in the presenter's chair for nightly highlights. With over 70 hours of live and highlights coverage on RTÉ Television and over 400 hours of live streaming on RTÉ Player, RTÉ Sport will offer Irish sports fans an eight-fold increase on its coverage from 2016 in Rio.

Daráine and Evanne will be joined by a rotating cast of top panellists, including  sports journalist Joanne O'Riordan; Paralympians Mark Rohan, Catherine Walsh, John Fulham, Darragh McDonald, Orla Barry, James Scully and Paul Keogan; Ireland's first Blade Runner, Alex Lee; as well as Olympians Natalya Coyle and David Gillick. 

Eamon Horan, Siobhan Madigan and Darren Freehill will report from Tokyo for RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player as well as providing updates on RTÉ Radio 1 including Morning Ireland, Today with Claire Byrne; and the News At One. RTÉ 2FM's Game On will wrap up the day’s news, reports and action from Tokyo while at the weekend on Radio 1, Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport will have more coverage and analysis.   

For the duration of the Paralympics, RTÉ.ie/Sport will present a dedicated Paralympics site, delivering news, analysis, previews and daily updates from the Paralympic Games

To get a flavour for what’s in store, watch the Paralympics promo https://youtu.be/fHpZWry7SE0

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media