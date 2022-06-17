Trident Swim Club all set for Division 2 and Summer nationals - GALLERY

Trident Swim Club have had a very busy month, The Connacht Long Course Championships took place over two weekends in May for the Senior group ( 15+).

Both weekends were a huge success and Trident SC swimmers translated all the hard work into silverware. On the first weekend we had eight swimmers that made the qualifying standard across a wide range of events so we knew it was going to be a busy weekend.

The first day started really well for Trident SC the girls freestyle relay - Molly Mulvey, Phoebe Lynott, Grace Quinn and Aoibheann Harman taking the gold medal. Our two pocket rockets, Alicia Duignan and Miya Mulvey made lots of finals and both were on the medal podium. Richie Gavican got a new division 2 time and made the finals in the 100m Butterfly.

Our girls relay team with Sophie McKeon replacing Aoibheann for the Medley relay took 2nd place. A wonderful weekend of swimming with loads of PBs, and new qualifying times for Division 2 and Division 1 ( Summer nationals) along with 27 medals.

The second weekend saw our senior swimmers take to the pool. They certainly continued to fly the flag for Trident SC with all six swimmers, Faith Lynott, Ruby Lowe, Ella McKeon, Conor Lanigan, Eoghan Rynn and Cormac Rynn making finals.

Again we had some terrific races, great PB's and some new qualifying times for the big end of season Gals ( Div 2 & Div 1). In total the swimmers brought home 26 medals between them.

The last two weekends were spent in Longford and Athlone getting qualification times before the qualification window closed. Again we had two wonderful weekends of swimming with lots of great PBs - Molly's 100 free and Phoebe's 400 IM were particularly noteworthy. Congratulations to Emily Quinn who got her first Division 2 time.

It looks like Trident SC are going to have busy schedules at Division 2's in Limerick with eight swimmers - Richie Gavican, Aoibheann Harman, Ruby Lowe, Faith Lynott, Ella McKeon, Sopjie McKeon Miya Mulvey, and Emily Quinn qualifying for 49 events.

Summer Nationals ( Division 1) in Dublin at the NAC are going to be equally busy with seven swimmers - Phoebe Lynott, Molly Mulvey, Ella McKeon, Grace Quinn, Conor Lanigan, Eoghan Rynn and Cormac Rynn qualifying for 45 events.

We wish all our swimmers the best of luck for these big end of year galas.

All this doesn't happen without a great committee, great coaching group and a dedicated set of parents. To all of you a big thank you.