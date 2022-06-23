Lough Key Sprint Triathlon returns for 2022

Sunday September 4, 2022 sees the return of the scenic Lough Key Sprint Triathlon after a two year break due to Covid.
The sprint triathlon takes place in and around the shores of Lough Key with a 750m swim out to McDermott’s Castle and back, followed by a 23km cycle around the spectacular shores of Lough Key, ending with a 5km run through the enchanted Lough Key Forest nature trail.
The triathlon is open to all levels of ability with athletes timed and prizes available for first home and age group finishes. Each year the event proves hugely popular with local members, and members from further afield, attracting hundreds of participants.
Lough Key Triathlon Club organises and arranges all facilities on the day including health and safety measures, a monitored transition area, water stops, and a bite to eat after completion.
Entry to the sprint triathlon has opened on the Triathlon Ireland website, so be sure to head over and book your place in what promises to be another spectacular event. Entry is open to single participants and relay teams.
