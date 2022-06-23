Search

23 Jun 2022

Lough Key Sprint Triathlon returns for 2022

Lough Key Sprint Triathlon returns for 2022

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

23 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Sunday September 4, 2022 sees the return of the scenic Lough Key Sprint Triathlon after a two year break due to Covid. 

The sprint triathlon takes place in and around the shores of Lough Key with a 750m swim out to McDermott’s Castle and back, followed by a 23km cycle around the spectacular shores of Lough Key, ending with a 5km run through the enchanted Lough Key Forest nature trail.

Two Leitrim schools support Ukrainian children through GAA

The triathlon is open to all levels of ability with athletes timed and prizes available for first home and age group finishes. Each year the event proves hugely popular with local members, and members from further afield, attracting hundreds of participants. 

Lough Key Triathlon Club organises and arranges all facilities on the day including health and safety measures, a monitored transition area, water stops, and a bite to eat after completion.

LIV Golf Series players will be allowed to compete at the Open

Entry to the sprint triathlon has opened on the Triathlon Ireland website, so be sure to head over and book your place in what promises to be another spectacular event. Entry is open to single participants and relay teams.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media