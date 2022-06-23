Search

23 Jun 2022

Ballinamore Area Community Games Athletics Finals results

Ballinamore Area Community Games Athletics Finals results

23 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Well done to all 63 participants from Ballinamore area community games athletics competition last Thursday June 16.

Congratulations to the boys and girls in each age category who have qualified for the county athletics finals in Sligo IT on Tuesday July 5. 

Individuals who have qualified can enter only one track and one field event at county level. Please confirm attendance text to 0862236522 by Friday July 1.

GIRLS

U8:  60m: 1st Sadhbh Mullins; 2nd Sarah McNulty; 3rd Mia Prior; 80m: 1st Sadhbh Mullins, 2nd Sarah McNulty; 3rd Laura Prior

U10: 100m: 1st Georgia McAllister; 2nd Ciara Conlon; 3rd Laura Connolly; 200m: 1st Georgia McAllister; 2nd Ciara Conlon; 3rd Laura Connolly

U12: 100m: 1st Maria Prior; 2nd Megan Nherudzo; 3rd Annie O’Brien; 600m: 1st Maria Prior; Long Jump: 1st Maria Prior; 2nd Annie O’Brien; 3rd Megan Nherudzo; Ball throw: 1st Megan Nherudzo; 2nd Annie O’Brien; 3rd Maria Prior

U14: 100m: 1st Eppie McAllister; 2nd Sahara Kefelestswe; 3rd Niamh Aherne; 800m: 1st Eppie McAllister; 2nd Niamh Aherne; Long Jump: 1st Sahara Kefeletswe; 2nd Niamh Aherne; 3rd Neo Dube; Shot Putt: 1st Sahara Kefeletswe; 2nd Neo Dube; 3rd Niamh Aherne; Long Puck: 1st Niamh Aherne; 2nd Sahara Kefeletswe; 3rd Neo Dube

BOYS

U8: 60m: 1st Tom Dillon; 2nd Cillian McGovern; 3rd Aaron Conefery; 80m: 1st Tom Dillon; 2nd Aaron Conefery; 3rd Cillian McGovern

U10: 100m: 1st Mark Conefrey; 2d Matthew Prior; 3rd Adam Gill; 200m: 1st Mark Conefrey; 2nd Adam Gill; 3rd Rory McNulty

U12: 100m: 1 Padraig Guckian; 2nd Isaac Edosa; 3rd Brian Aherne; 600m: 1st Brian Aherne; 2nd Tommy Prior; 3rd Adam Wolkowyski; Long Jump: 1 Padraig Guckian, 2 Adam Wolkowyski, 3 Thobo Wayne Chauke; Ball throw: 1st Isaac Edosa; 2nd Brian Aherne; 3rd Thobo Wayne Chauke; Long Puck: 1st Brian Aherne; 2nd Isaac Edosa; 3rd Thobo Wayne Chauke

U14: 100m: 1st Luke Mullins; 2nd Jack Guckian; 3rd Fiachra Guckian; 800m: 1st Luke Mullins; 2nd Jack Guckian; 3rd Fiachra Guckian; Long Jump: 1st Jack Guckian; 2nd Luke Mullins; 3rd Neo Dube; Shot Putt: 1st Fiachra Guckian; 2nd Luke Mullins; 3rd Jack Guckian

U16: 1500m: 1st Colm McLoughlin

