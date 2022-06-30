Kilnagross' Earley brothers head to Henley Regatta

Following up on the success of Shauna Murtagh and Gwen O'Rourke with NUI Galway Boat Club at Women's Henley Regatta last weekend now is the turn of the Earley brothers from Kilnagross to take on Henley Royal Regatta this week with UCD Boat Club.
Thomas Earley takes to the water stroking the UCD crew in the Men's Coxless 4 competition 'The Visitors Challenge Cup' while younger brother Fintan also sits in at stroke in a coxed 4+ in the 'Prince Albert Challenge Cup'
On the local front most Carrick crews are taking a break from competitive action after a successful outing to Athlone Regatta at Coosan Point last weekend.
Carrick featured in many finals during the day picking up silverware in the mens J15 Double with Bri Murphy and Tadgh Duignan followed by another win in the Women's Junior 14 Scull competition featuring Hannah Butler, Ryley Murtagh, Isobelle Murphy and Katie McDermott
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.