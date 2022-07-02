Cusacks & O'Callaghans win in Mohill Darts League Finals

Clarke’s Hotel Studio 1 in Mohill was the place to be when Mohill Darts League held their recent League Finals with Cusack’s and O’Callaghan’s taking home the big prizes on the night.

With an incredible atmosphere, the crowd were treated to two brilliant finals as O’Callaghan’s saw off the challenge of Fitzpatrick’s B to win the Shield Final before Cusack’s A beat O’Brien’s B to claim the League title.

First up was the Shield final between Fitzpatrick B and O’Callaghans A. Barry Bohan & David Luie of O'Callaghans beat Mark Murphy & Clint Taylor to go one up but Fitzpatrick’s hit back in the second doubles as Kian Beck & Patrick Murphy beat Adrian McCaffrey & Barry Lupton to make it one each.

In the first singles, Patrick Murphy beat James McNabola and then O’Callaghans came back with all guns ablazing to win the next three games. David Luie beat Kian Beck, Barry Lupton beat Mark Murphy and Barry Bohan beat Clint Taylor.

The ensured a 4-2 victory for O’Callaghan’s after a marvellous final with Adrian McCaffrey accepting the cup on behalf of O’Callaghans.

Next up was the big one as Cusack’s A and O’Brien’s B battled to take the League title for 2022. With an electric atmosphere, Cusack’s struck first as Pascal McKeon and Colm Beirne beat Karl Browne and Michael Beirne.

O’Brien’s hit back as George Taylor and Ian Murphy beat Noel Butler and Carl Rodgers to make it one each. Cusacks then won the following three games - Colm Beirne beat Ronnie Beck with Beirne in incredible form, winning in 14 darts and hitting two 2 180s along the way.

Stephen Kelly beat Michael Beirne and Paul Bohan beat Ian Murphy as Cusack’s won 4-1 to be crowned champions for 2002 with John Early receiving the cup on behalf of Cusacks.

Well done to both Cusack’s and O’Brien’s who put on a tremendous display of top notch darts. Mohill Darts league started off last September with 16 teams battling it out to be champions.

A fantastic achievement and a credit to all publicans putting in the time and effort. We must also not forget Casey’s who beat Spirit in the spoon final. Also like to thank Sean Clarke for providing the venue top class and his organising on the night food etc and to all the sponsors who have all been very generous.

All this does not happen without a lot of organisation and leadership with thanks to the committee of Kealan Murphy, Lee Cassels, Cormac Logan and Brian Beirne.

A special mention for Kealan Murphy, who is stepping down, for all the tremendous work he has put in not only last year but over the last four years for organising the fixtures, sponsors facebook etc. Best of luck Kealan and maybe he might rethink over the summer, tough shoes to fill.