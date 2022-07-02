Ballinamore Golf Club President's Day a great success

Club President Breda Travers had her special day on Saturday and it was a brilliant success from start to finish, even the weather behaved reasonably well for all the golfers to enjoy a challenging game with over 70 people playing throughout the day. Congratulations to Breda and all her team of workers for providing great food throughout the day and to Deirdre McCarthy for the evening buffet.

A lot of people contributed to making the day such a great success, especially the greens committee and John Casserly as everyone commented on how good the fairways and greens were on the day.

The overall winner of the Club Presidents Day Prize for 2022 was Frances Bardon with a fantastic score of 41 pts. Winners of the Men's Competition, 1st Michael Joyce 39 pts, 2nd Dillon Byrne 38 pts, 3th Vincent McMorrow 38 pts, 4th Aiden McKeon 38pts, Front 9 Shane Moran, Back 9 Enda McHugh, Longest Drive Enda McNamara, Nearest the Pin Dillon Byrne, and Visitors prize Colm Griffin. Winner of the Ladies Competition; 1st Roisin Sexton Smith 34 pts, 2nd Breige Solon 33pts, 3th Fiona Weisz 32pts, 4th Peggy Lynch 31pts, Front 9 Angela Bardon, Back 9 Odette Lynch, Longest Drive Patricia Bohan, Nearest the Pin - Ann O’Neill. Visitors prize Dolores Mulvey.

Congratulations to all the winners, members and visitors for a brilliant Club Presidents Day of 2022.

Ladies Results: Ladies Stroke S&B Capts Prize to Ladies competition: 1st Patricia Bohan 69pts, 2nd Angela McCann 70pts; 3rd Eileen Ward 72pts, 4th Anna Doonan 76pts, 5th Odette Lynch 76 pts.

Ladies Fixtures: Ladies 18 hole Stableford on Wednesday June 29.

Men’s Results: 18 hole Stableford Sponsored by Metallic Epoxy Coatings on June 18, 1st Padraig Mulligan 40pts, 2nd Michael Joyce 40pts and 3th John Crowe 40pts. Many thanks to Metallic Epoxy Coatings for their ongoing support of the Club.

Men’s Fixtures: 18 Hole Stroke Play on Saturday July 2. Important Dates for your Golf Diary - Captains Day Is Saturday July 9, Lady Captains Day Saturday July 16, details coming soon.