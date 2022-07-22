Duffy gets Allen Gaels back to winning ways

Inspired by the impressive duo of Caleb Duffy and Radek Oberwan, Allen Gaels put a tumultuous few days behind them to easily overwhelm Gortletteragh in the Masonite Division 2 clash in Shane McGettigan Park last Friday.

Gortletteragh were the higher ranked team on paper but after a series of unlucky losses, the Drumshanbo men made light work of their opponents for their second win of the campaign amidst talk of internal unrest in the camp.

The Gaels looked nothing like a team with problems last Friday with some fabulous football from their potent and youthful attack where Duffy shone like a beacon. With Radek & Aric Oberwan, Ciaran McMorrow, Sean Flood, Ronan Moran & Jake Tobin impressing, the Gaels look to have the makings of a strong side in the future.

An understrength Gortletteragh caused problems for the Gaels defence at times and you have to think had they Jack Heslin or Francie Flynn on the field, this might have been a much closer game.

The early exchanges were tight with Evan Ward & Conor Reynolds (free) swapping scores with Ryan Higgins & Caleb Duffy inside the first 12 minutes. But the game changed on 13 minutes when Radek Oberwan's high shot dropped short and Ciaran McMorrow was onto the breaking ball in a flash to fire low to the far corner.

Cian Beirne and David Mulvey exchanged points but Allen Gaels started to pull away with points from Colin Moran, Ryan Higgins, Ciaran Walsh and Duffy (mark) before the home team killed off the game when a poor Gortletteragh free was intercepted and the ball was launched into Duffy who fed sub Shane Walsh for an easy goal.

Conor Reynolds pulled back a point while Duffy saw a shot stopped on the line before Cian McNulty pointed to leave it at 2-7 to 0-5 at halftime. Gortletteragh needed a good start to the second half but two Duffy points and a McMorrow free put the game to bed.

Conor Reynolds hit a free with keeper Niall Tiernan doing well to deny Ryan Higgins a goal. Walsh and Duffy both added good points but Shane Walsh turned provider eight minutes into the second half when he set up Ciaran Walsh for a well taken goal.

That left Allen Gaels 15 points ahead and in cruise control for the rest of the game. Radek Oberwan fired over from long range while Colin Moran converted a free. Conor Reynolds would hit two more frees for Gortletteragh before the finish but with Ryan Higgins, Colin Moran and Cian Beirne all adding points before the final whistle, there was never any doubt how this game was going to end.

ALLEN GAELS

Scorers: Caleb Duffy 0-5, 1M; Ciaran Walsh 1-2; Ciaran McMorrow 1-1, 1f; Ryan Higgins & Colin Moran (2f) 0-3 each; Shane Walsh 1-0; Cian Beirne (50) 0-2, Radek Oberwan 0-1

Team: Ronan Moran, Kyle Flynn, Mark Gunning, Aric Oberwan, Conor Flood, Alan Wynne, Martin Raftery, Jake Tobin, Radek Oberwan, Ciaran McMorrow, Ryan Higgins, Cian Beirne, Ciaran Walsh, Caleb Duffy, Colin Moran. Subs: Shane Walsh for Wynne (21), Wayne Gunning & Sean Og Lynch for McMorrow & Beirne (51), Gareth Higgins for C Walsh (58), Shane McKeon for R Higgins (60)

GORTLETTERAGH

Scorers: Conor Reynolds 0-5, 5f; David Mulvey, Cian McNulty & Evan Ward 0-1 each

Team: Niall Tiernan, Conor Niblock, Eamon Reynolds, Cian Mulvey, Ryan Cunningham, Gerard Campbell, James Cunningham, John Reynolds, Glen Ward, Oisin Niblock, David Mulvey, Cian McNulty, Conor Reynolds, Cathal Quinn, Evan Ward. Subs: Padraig Gallagher for Quinn (25), Nathan Ward for C Niblock (HT), Tom Crowe for J Cunningham (39), Andrew Liu Doyle for G Ward (48)

Referee: Seamus Mulhern