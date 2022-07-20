Search

20 Jul 2022

Leitrim GAA fans in for a treat as books from 1994 hero Martin McHugh and hurler Zak Moradi set to be released

Reporter:

John Connolly

20 Jul 2022 3:50 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim GAA fans are in for a real treat over the next few months with the release of two books on the lives of two very different but equally intriguing sporting heroes of the county in Martin McHugh and Zak Moradi.

Martin McHugh's “Born to Save” will be launched in the coming weeks while Zak's “Life begins in Leitrim: From Kurdistan to Croke Park” is already available online for pre-purchase via Easons, Bookstation, Kennys and Dubray. 

BREAKING: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins call on GAA to drop AIB as sponsors if local bank changes not reversed

Zak's “Life begins in Leitrim: From Kurdistan to Croke Park” will be released in late October as the Leitrim hurler tells his story that spans his birth in a refugee camp in Ramadi, Iraq at the height of the Gulf War, through living under the oppressive regime of Saddam Hussein to moving to Carrick-on-Shannon where he discovered a love for hurling!

Martin McHugh's story is no less inspirational as the Aughnasheelin native, still lining out with his club and Leitrim Masters, won Connacht Senior and U21 medals with the Green & Gold in the early nineties, leaving him in very exalted company in the annals of Leitrim GAA.

Croke Park's Feast of Football

THE LAST POINT

But Martin has also battled some tremendous lows as he twice beat cancer, testicular and prostate, over the last 15 years but returned to help Aughnasheelin win the Leitrim Intermediate title back in 2017 and his story is sure to inspire every bit as much as Zak's incredible journey has so many people.

So while it might be a little early to be thinking of Christmas presents for the Leitrim GAA fanatic in your life, it sounds like you will have plenty of choices for the perfect gift  this Christmas.

