Search

04 Aug 2022

Retaken Beirne penalty denies Ballinamore place in League Final

BALLINAMORE SEAN O'HESLINS 1-11 MOHILL 1-12

Retaken Beirne penalty denies Ballinamore place in League Final

Reporter:

PJ Leddy

04 Aug 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

pjleddy@yahoo.com

Mohill avenged their 2021 county final defeat by Ballinamore with a come from behind win thanks to a winning Jordan Reynolds point and a retaken Keith Beirne penalty at end of an exciting Masonite Division 1 clash in a damp Ballinamore on Friday.

The crowd of about 700, who got good value for their money, saw the Mohill men draw first blood when Keith Beirne put over an opening minute point from a 55 metre free. But two minutes later Wayne McKeon answered with a similar score from a 60 metre placed ball.

The Last Point: Timing is the key to more exposure

A Beirne point from play had Mohill back in front but Dean McGovern hit back with a 5th minute point. Ballinamore edged into a two point advantage  thanks to points by Luke Murphy and Niall McGovern who Murphy put through with an inch perfect kick pass.

The Mohill men had a let off when goalkeeper Padraig Tighe denied a Shane Moran goal chance. In response Mohill upped their game and were back on level terms by the 18th minute after Caillin Canning and Jordan Reynolds both pointed with Keith Beirne providing the final pass for Reynolds' score.

After a foul on Oisin Madden four minutes later, Keith Beirne tapped over the free to edge Mohill ahead again. Ballinamore's Dylan Beirne levelled the game for a fourth time when he fired over on the 26-minute mark.

The scoreline remained deadlocked at the interval after Domhnaill Flynn shot over and  Luke Murphy converted a free after a foul on Dean McGovern to leave it 0-6 apiece.

In the opening action of the second half, Shane Moran shot over for the home side and Keith Beirne pointed al free. Then Domhnaill Flynn pointed to get Mohill noses back front but Ballinamore enjoyed a purple patch during the next 24 minutes.

Fans brave awful weather to cheer on teams at Barna Waste U13 League Finals - GALLERY

In this period it looked like they were going to repeat their 2021 County Final success over the Mohill men as Ballinamore supporters were given something to cheer about when Luke Murphy crashed home a 36th minute goal after receiving a pass from Mark McGrory. 

Dylan Beirne added a point for Ballinamore shortly afterwards and Alan McLoughlin, back in the Mohill ranks after a spell with St Judes’s in Dublin, answered with a point to leave his side just a goal adrift. 

But two clinically hit points from well won marks by Paul Moran then gave Ballinamore a four point advantage and kept his side in the driving seat.

Mohill hung in and Keith Beirne pointed after he was fouled to leave his side three points in arrears once again. After that in the final ten minutes of the frantic action it was all hammer and tongs action with Ballinamore striving to hold onto their lead and Mohill assuredly trying to turn the tables on them, and still chasing victory in a clearly focused manner.

Mohill’s Padraig Tighe denied a goal bound effort from Dean McGovern but Paul Moran restored the Ballinamore  advantage when he split the uprights. 

The drama intensified when a foul on Keith Beirne in the square saw the Mohill men win a penalty but  keeper Darren Maxwell stopped Beirne's spot kick. 

The drama continued when referee Ray McBrien immediately ordered the spot kick to be retaken for an infringement encroachment inside the 13-metre line by a Ballinamore outfield player when Keith Beirne was taking his spot kick. Beirne made no mistake with his second spot kick hen he placed the ball in the lower left-hand corner of the Ballinamore net. It was now a one point game as Ballinamore's lead was reduced to the minimum.

Within a minute of Beirne's penalty conversion it was level pegging for a final time when Jordan Reynolds whipped over a Mohill point. A minute later Reynolds fired over again to put Mohill in front with what proved to be the winner.

As game's theatre-like action continued in the fourth minute of added time, Ballinamore got a chance to perhaps snatch a  Division 1 league final place from undefeated Mohill when Luke Murphy was fouled on the visitor's 13 metre line.

But for Ballinamore to do this they needed Wayne McKeon, who stepped up to take the free, to hammer the ball past a packed visitor's player's Mohill goal line. However Ballinamore's league final dream was ended when McKeon drove his effort well wide and it was Mohill who survived to contest this year's county league decider.

Leagues reach Final point as clubs now set sights on championship

MOHILL

Scorers: Keith Beirne 1-6, 1 pen, 5f; Jordan Reynolds & Domhnaill Flynn 0-2 each; Caillin Canning & Alan McLoughlin 0-1 each

Team: Padraig Tighe; Alan Tuthill, Alan Armstrong, Ryan Bohan; Oisin Madden, Caillin Canning, Shane Quinn; Keith Keegan, Jonathan Reynolds; Evan Harkin, Keith Beirne, Alan McLoughlin; Domhnaill Flynn, Jordan Reynolds, Ronan Kennedy. Subs: Liam Rowley for Harkin (42); Shane McGowan for Tuthill (46); Darren McLoughlin for Canning (50); Donal Duignan for Bohan (57)

BALLINAMORE SEAN O'HESLIN'S

Scorers: Luke Murphy 1-2 f; Paul Moran, 0-3, 2m; Dylan Beirne 0-2; Wayne McKeon (f), Dean McGovern, Niall McGovern & Shane Moran 0-1 each

Team: Darren Maxwell; Keelan McHugh, Brian Banks, Liam Ferguson; Wayne McKeon, Oisin McCaffrey, Senan Harte; Dean McGovern, Shane Moran; Luke Murphy, Dylan Beirne, Michael McKiernan; Paul Moran, Mark McRory, Niall McGovern. Subs: Brian Leyden for Harte (40); Seamus Wisley for McRory (47)

REFEREE: Ray McBrien

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media