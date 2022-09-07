Lough Key Sprint Triathlon returns with a bang - GALLERY

Nearly 200 competitors took part in last Sunday's Lough Key Sprint Triathlon as the popular event returned after its Covid enforced break. 190 competitors took to the water for the 750m swim, followed by a 23km cycle around the lake finishing with a 5km run in the park.
Wins for Stephen Donnelly (Liquid Motion Ballina) in a time of 68.09 & Heather Foley (Sligo) in a time of 75.24. Check out a small selection of photos from the event courtesy Mark Kelly
