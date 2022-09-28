Four lucky winners of Martin McHugh's “Born to Save”

Martin McHugh pictured with Mulvey's Newsagents staff Alyssa Reynolds and Anna Marie Heron at the signing of his book “Born to Save” Picture: Willie Donnellan
We had a fantastic response to our competition to win four copies of Martin McHugh's excellent autobiography “Born to Save” with entries from all parts of the country including Cork, Dublin, Mayo, Kildare, Roscommon and of course Leitrim.
The four winners were:
The answer to our question was Mayo were the team Leitrim beat in the 1994 Connacht SFC Final.
Savouring glory at long last with Aughnasheelin
In this extract from Martin McHugh’s just released autobiography ‘Born to Save’ the legendary Leitrim goalkeeper from the heady summer of 1994 reveals the joy of finally winning a first county championship at 47 years of age. ‘Born to Save’ is available in all good bookshops (and also on Amazon as an ebook €9.99, paperback €20 and hardback €25)
