30 Sept 2022

Regan gives Carrick Town the edge in thrilling Leitrim derby

DROMAHAIR 3-4 CARRICK TOWN

Goalmouth action as Dromahair launch an attack on the Carrick Town goal Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

30 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

Dromahair's fabulous new astro-turf facility is fast becoming a happy hunting ground for Carrick Town as they claimed the Leitrim bragging rights with a hard fought victory over Dromahair in the Sligo Pallets Premier League last Sunday morning.

This was a game that had everything from penalties, to multiple bookings and a red card, cracking goals and thunderous challenges as both teams served up a feast of football that sent the small but dedicated crowd home in a very happy frame of mind.

Dromahair had started like a train with two goals inside the first 15 minutes but Carrick pulled them back to be level within ten minutes and when David Regan broke away midway through the second half to score the crucial breakthrough goal, the visitors surged to claim all three league points.

Another superb Shane Beirne spot kick to follow his first in the first half looked to have Town home and hosed but an injury time Jamie Cawley strike left them with an anxious finish before referee John Griffin brought an open and entertaining clash to an end.

Regan's lightning breaks down the wing and hard running were key to getting Carrick back into the game while the way Alan Doherty and Kyle McNabola won the midfield battle gave them the platform for victory.

Dromahair played the final 33 minutes with just ten men after the dismissal of Evan Kerrigan for an ill-timed lunge and that no doubt helped Carrick wrestle control of the game away from the home side.

We didn't have long to wait for a goal with just over two minutes on the clock when Dromahair's long ball was headed on and played into space for Alan Kavanagh to shoot to the Carrick Town net, although keeper Zwar Ahmadi did get a touch to the ball.

Brendan Gunning almost had an instant riposte for Carrick, touching a David Regan cross off the base of the post. Both teams had chances with Steven Flynn and Dylan Regan going close for the visitors while Dromahair's Kevin McDermott & Stephen Mullen both had chances.

However, Mullen didn't have long to celebrate as Carrick failed to deal with a corner and the Dromahair centre-forward blasted home from the edge of the six-yard box to put his side two to the good after 14 minutes action.

Crucially Carrick pulled a goal back within a minute although Dromahair's defenders complained vociferously that David Regan was in an offside position when he was played through. His pass came through to Dylan Regan who made no mistake with a neat finish and it really was game on.

The tackles were starting to fly in with Mark McGee making a great tackle to stop Regan but things took a turn for the worst for the home side when a throw into the  Dromahair area was handled by a defender as he attempted to head the ball clear under pressure. Referee Griffin pointed to the spot and Shane Beirne drilled a low shot to the bottom right hand corner and we were level -  four goals inside 25 minutes.

The action continued to go from end to end - Jamie Cawley had a good header, Regan saw a shot blocked while Evan Kerrigan  picked up the game's first yellow, quickly followed by a  yellow for David Regan.

Alan Kavanagh had a chance for his second but shot straight at the keeper while Dromahair netminder Stephen O'Hara made an acrobatic one-handed save to push David Regan's shot around the post, Flynn heading wide from the resultant corner.

Level at 2-2 at the break, it was no surprise the pace would drop but the first major incident came 12 minutes in when Kerrigan picked up a second yellow for a lunging tackle.

Flynn went close again for Carrick as did Cawley & Alan Kavanagh for Dromahair but the breakthrough came when Kyle McNabola's pass found David Regan springing the offside trap and his control saw him produce a lovely finish for the lead on 69 minutes.

Dromahair continued to threaten despite being down to ten but Carrick seemed to make sure of victory when McNabola was upended three minutes from time and Beirne hit a spectacular penalty into the roof of the net for a two goal lead.

Dromahair refused to lie down and pulled one back thanks to a fine Cawley strike after a Mullen pass but time ran out on the home side.

DROMAHAIR

Scorers: Alan Kavanagh, Stephen Mullen, Jamie Cawley

Team: Stephen O'Hara, Mark McGee, Anthony Henneberry (Shea Kelly 78), Jamie Cawley, Evan Kerrigan, Mark Kavanagh, Kevin McDermott, Donnacha Devaney, Stephen Mullen, Luke Tansey (Shane Conlon 78), Alan Kavanagh

CARRICK TOWN

Scorers: Shane Beirne (2 pens), David Regan & Brendan Gunning

Team: Zwar Ahmadi, Niall Bambrick (Blake Walsh 87), Fergal Walsh, Steven Flynn, Ryan Higgins, Alan Doherty, David Regan (Alo Bruen 81), Kyle McNabola, Shane Beirne, Dylan Regan (Rory O'Donnell 54), Brendan Gunning

Referee: John Griffin

