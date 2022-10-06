Player of the Match Michelle Guckian lauds Kiltubrid's inner resolve and mental strength in winning Senior B crown

After the hurt of a series of heartbreaking one point losses, Player of the Match Michelle Guckian lauded the inner strength of her Kiltubrid teammates who picked themselves up to win Sunday’s Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final, writes John Connolly.

“Looking at the scoreboard here, it is hard to comprehend but I'm absolutely delighted,” was Michelle’s reaction, “We made hard work of it - seven points up and to come back to only a point at one stage but look we got across the line, that’s the main thing.”

After missing out on the Senior A Final thanks to two one point defeats to Ballinamore and Glencar Manor, Michelle praised Kiltubrid’s mental strength in picking themselves up off the floor: “I think someone said last week we must have run over a black cat or something but it felt like that after Glencar Manorhamilton.

“It was very tough this week to get up, dust ourselves off but we knew we had the talent, we knew we had the players to get across the line - we just needed that to come out. A great team performance, we knew we had to work hard today, we knew we could beat them, that it would come down to one kick of the ball and we just had to get on the right side of it.”

It wasn’t all plain sailing as a series of wides and Ballinamore’s late surge left it close at the end: “A lot of it comes down to game management, we kicked a few balls away when we should have held possession. We have youth and experience - the youth is absolutely brilliant and all these games are bringing them on every time.

“A bit of nerves there at the end, kicking the ball away, shot selection kinda stuff but thankfully when we needed the scores we got them and held them off as much as possible.”

Next up is a Connacht Intermediate Club campaign and Michelle is buzzing at the prospect: “I am smiling, delighted to have a Connacht campaign. I think Leitrim Ladies senior football, there is never much but the kick of a football between them. Manorhamilton have been dominating the last two or three years but again, they are such a strong team.

“We’re delighted to get here, to play against Ballinamore who have another chance next week in the Senior A - we’re obviously gutted we’re not in the Senior A Final but delighted to take the Senior B and represent Leitrim in Connacht.”