Devaney goals break Kiltubrid hearts in thriller

When Sunday's do or die Gotham Dry Wall LGFA senior championship clash took place in Kiltubrid, undefeated Glencar Manor was made fight all the way before they eventually sneaked victory over a brave Kiltubrid team had led this intensively competitive contest from the eighth until the fifty-fifth minute.

With Kiltubrid needing a draw to hold off Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins who strolled to an expected 4-15 to 0-10 victory over Dromahair and St Joseph's beating St Francis 2-14 to 2-6, Kiltubrid looked on course for they victory they needed at halftime.

However, three goals from Muireann Devaney broke their hearts to leave Kiltubrid just a point away from a place in the A final.

Kiltubrid drew first blood when Michelle Guckian pointed a fourth minute free, Anna Devaney fired over for Glencar Manor at the end of her side's first successful foray into Kiltubrid territory.

An eight minute foul on Kiltubrid's Emma Guckian was punished by Michelle Guckian when she split her opponent's posts from the resultant free and put her side in command of the game for the next 47 minutes.

During Kiltubrid's first half purple patch, the home side outgunned Glencar Manorhamilton with eight unanswered points over a 20 minute spell and also snuffed out the very few attacking moves that the visitors managed to put together during this period.

Michelle Guckian shot over twice from placed balls and added a point from play while Claire McWeeney, Aine Redican and Emma Guckian chipped in with a point each.

Two minutes before half, Glencar Manorhamilton surged into Kiltubrid half with Muireann Devaney being taken down for a penalty, which she clinically dispatched to the home side's net for her side's first score in 22 minutes. At the break, Kiltubrid led by 0-9 to 1-1 and they stretched their lead on the restart when Michelle Guckian fired over a 33rd minute point.

Muireann Devaney answered within the space of another minute from a free after she had been fouled. But Aoife McWeeney hit back with a 36th minute point to keep her Kiltubrid in front by a comfortable six points.

Glencar Manor started to put intense pressure on the Kiltubrid kick outs in the second half and this tactic turn the tide for them on the 37 minute mark when Muireann Devaney crashed the ball soccer style to the Kiltubrid net after she evaded the best efforts of two defenders.

A minute later Leah Fox whipped over a point to reduce Kiltubrid's advantage to just two points. Kiltubrid replied when they worked the ball up field and Michelle Guckian fired over a 42nd minute point to give her side a three point's cushion.

However within two minutes, Glencar Manor hit back with a point apiece by Muireann Devaney and Aoife Gilmartin to make it a one point game.

Neither side managed to raise a flag of any description over the following eight minutes. Then Michelle Guckian gave Kiltubrid a bit of breathing space when she pointed a 52nd minute free after Niamh Tighe was fouled.

But it was back once again to a one-point game two minutes later when Devaney tapped over a free after she herself was fouled.

Glencar Manorhamilton then dramatically took the lead for the first time when Devaney evaded the attentions of a number of Kiltubrid defenders to crash home a 55th minute goal and put the visitors two points ahead.

Glencar Manor had a let off four minutes later when a Michelle Guckian shot rebounded off the crossbar and upright before it ended up in the net after keeper Michelle McNulty was challenged but referee Eddie McHale disallowed the score.

Michelle Guckian pointed a free three minutes into added time to reduce the gap to the very minimum.

Shortly after, the final whistle sounded to leave Glencar Manor one point victors at the end of a battle royal that had all in attendance on their toes for most of the action.

Savouring glory at long last with Aughnasheelin "Born to Save" extract In this extract from Martin McHugh’s just released autobiography ‘Born to Save’ the legendary Leitrim goalkeeper from the heady summer of 1994 reveals the joy of finally winning a first county championship at 47 years of age. ‘Born to Save’ is available in all good bookshops (and also on Amazon as an ebook €9.99, paperback €20 and hardback €25)

GLENCAR MANORHAMILTON

Scorers: Muireann Devaney 3-4; Anna Devaney, Leah Fox & Aoife Gilmartin 0-1 each

Team: Michelle McNulty; Clare Cullen, Mary Alice Maguire, Eimear Feely; Annette Ferguson, Rebecca Rooney, Karen Connolly; Anna Devaney, Aoife Gilmartin; Muireann Devaney, Eadaoin |Clancy, Rosin Rooney; Emma McLaughlin, Leah Fox, Gemma Tiffoney. Sub: Chloe Rooney for Ferguson (HT)

KILTUBRID

Scorers: Michelle Guckian 0-9, 5f; Aine Redican 0-2; Claire McWeeney, Emma Guckian & Aoife McWeeney 0-1 each

Team: Miranda Foley, Caroline Doherty, Claire Kelly; Sinead Tighe; Lauren Tivnan, Kelly O'Brien; Aoife McWeeney, Niamh Tighe; Ellen Keany, Emma Guckian, Aine Redican; Claire McWeeney, Michelle Guckian, Riona McKeon. Sub: Teresa Mylott for C. McWeeney (55)

REFEREE: Eddie McHale