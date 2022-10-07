Search

07 Oct 2022

Ballinasloe too strong for Carrick RFC in Curley Cup

Ballinasloe too strong for Carrick RFC in Curley Cup

Ruairi King breaks a tackle for Carrick RFC against Ballinasloe Picture: Mark Kelly

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

07 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Carrick on Shannon were defeated 31-7 by Ballinasloe in their Curley Cup Plate final in Ballinasloe last Sunday. In a fiercely fought game Carrick matched their more illustrious opponents and at half time the score was 7 all with Dean Flanagan scoring the Carrick try converted by Ian McGhee.

The second half continued in the same vein and with great defending by the Carrick team the score was still the same right up to the 55th minute. Ballinasloe eventually, with their pacey backs, broke down the Carrick defence to run in four unanswered tries in the second half. 

RTÉ announces Heineken Champions Cup broadcast schedule

A very entertaining game with the scoreline flattering Ballinasloe. The Carrick team played some great rugby with a good defensive system and will keep improving  as the season progresses.

Team: Dean Flanagan, Noel McDermott, Aaron Sharkey, Stephen Guckian, John Healy, Ian McGhee, Ruairi King, Paul Orr, Ian Cullen, Shane McGuinness, Sean Hynes, Peter Lavin, Brendan Flannery, Joaquin Cueto Puento, Darrach Patterson. Subs: Jason Carney, Brendan Davis, James Flannery, Declan Kelly, Justin Farrell; Brady Whyte, James Og Maguire, Sean Lenehan

U13

Carrick  U13s kicked off their League season with a comprehensive  victory over visiting Westport RFC in perfect conditions last Saturday. The early exchanges were evenly matched before Westport converted a seventh minute penalty to take the lead.

From the restart, Carrick immediately hit back and Regan Hoey touched down in the corner after some superb interplay by the backline for the games opening try.

Carrick's pressure in the tackle & breakdown and excellent lines of running and passing pulled the Westport defence apart time and time again. Quinn, Murtagh and Kieran all touched down within a 15 minute period. Westport did grab a deserved try of their own just before the break to leave the scores at half time 22-10 for Carrick.

Former rugby player completes historic row from New York to Ireland

The second half continued in the same vein as the first. Carrick pulled the Westport team from side to side to open up their defence and they soon added more scores with Murtagh and Cronin finding space along the right wing.

Westport  found a purple patch as two quick fire scores brought them back into the game but  loose kicking from Westport allowed Koziatek to gather and he took off the length of the pitch to touch it down under the posts. Quinn, Murtagh & Lee all went over in the final quarter to seal a comprehensive 58-22 victory.

Team: Colton Quinn; Fionn McWeeney; Peter Flynn; Daragh Beirne; Nato Zondagh; Conor Lee; Richard Nally; Sam Kieran; Odhran Griffin; Cavan McGourty; Gavin Hewson; Oliwer Koziatek; Ben Cronin; Regan Hoey; Shane Murtagh; Daniel O'Connell; Scorers: Murtagh 3, Quinn 2, Hoey  Kieran, Koziatek, Lee, Cronin  1. each; Hewson 4 cons

Training continues each Wednesday and Saturday/ Sunday. New players are always welcome. Contact Colm 087 603 65 66

Rugby chiefs urged to eliminate contact training to reduce motor neurone disease risk

Carrick Minis

Carrick Minis rugby continues at 9.45 this Saturday and the Club we have a great need for a few new parents to get involved with the U7 & U8 sections. No experience required, just an ability to have fun, full training and mentoring provided. If you feel you could come on board, please drop us a message on Facebook or come out this Saturday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media