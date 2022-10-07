Ballinasloe too strong for Carrick RFC in Curley Cup

Carrick on Shannon were defeated 31-7 by Ballinasloe in their Curley Cup Plate final in Ballinasloe last Sunday. In a fiercely fought game Carrick matched their more illustrious opponents and at half time the score was 7 all with Dean Flanagan scoring the Carrick try converted by Ian McGhee.

The second half continued in the same vein and with great defending by the Carrick team the score was still the same right up to the 55th minute. Ballinasloe eventually, with their pacey backs, broke down the Carrick defence to run in four unanswered tries in the second half.

A very entertaining game with the scoreline flattering Ballinasloe. The Carrick team played some great rugby with a good defensive system and will keep improving as the season progresses.

Team: Dean Flanagan, Noel McDermott, Aaron Sharkey, Stephen Guckian, John Healy, Ian McGhee, Ruairi King, Paul Orr, Ian Cullen, Shane McGuinness, Sean Hynes, Peter Lavin, Brendan Flannery, Joaquin Cueto Puento, Darrach Patterson. Subs: Jason Carney, Brendan Davis, James Flannery, Declan Kelly, Justin Farrell; Brady Whyte, James Og Maguire, Sean Lenehan

U13

Carrick U13s kicked off their League season with a comprehensive victory over visiting Westport RFC in perfect conditions last Saturday. The early exchanges were evenly matched before Westport converted a seventh minute penalty to take the lead.

From the restart, Carrick immediately hit back and Regan Hoey touched down in the corner after some superb interplay by the backline for the games opening try.

Carrick's pressure in the tackle & breakdown and excellent lines of running and passing pulled the Westport defence apart time and time again. Quinn, Murtagh and Kieran all touched down within a 15 minute period. Westport did grab a deserved try of their own just before the break to leave the scores at half time 22-10 for Carrick.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first. Carrick pulled the Westport team from side to side to open up their defence and they soon added more scores with Murtagh and Cronin finding space along the right wing.

Westport found a purple patch as two quick fire scores brought them back into the game but loose kicking from Westport allowed Koziatek to gather and he took off the length of the pitch to touch it down under the posts. Quinn, Murtagh & Lee all went over in the final quarter to seal a comprehensive 58-22 victory.

Team: Colton Quinn; Fionn McWeeney; Peter Flynn; Daragh Beirne; Nato Zondagh; Conor Lee; Richard Nally; Sam Kieran; Odhran Griffin; Cavan McGourty; Gavin Hewson; Oliwer Koziatek; Ben Cronin; Regan Hoey; Shane Murtagh; Daniel O'Connell; Scorers: Murtagh 3, Quinn 2, Hoey Kieran, Koziatek, Lee, Cronin 1. each; Hewson 4 cons

Training continues each Wednesday and Saturday/ Sunday. New players are always welcome. Contact Colm 087 603 65 66

Carrick Minis

Carrick Minis rugby continues at 9.45 this Saturday and the Club we have a great need for a few new parents to get involved with the U7 & U8 sections. No experience required, just an ability to have fun, full training and mentoring provided. If you feel you could come on board, please drop us a message on Facebook or come out this Saturday.