Manager Gerry Hickey lauds "phenomenal" Glencar Manorhamilton players after three-in-a-row

Phenomenal was a word Gerry Hickey used a lot when describing last Sunday’s Gotham Dry Wall Leitrim LGFA Senior A Final but it is fair to say that their manager is a big fan of what he described as “a phenomenal bunch of girls.”

Asked for his reaction to a great game played in terrible conditions, the perfectionist in Gerry replied “I wouldn’t say great football, it was heart stopping at times but look, a phenomenal bunch of girls. We had the perfect start with the ball in the net after less than 30 seconds and we kind of sat back, didn’t really push on.

“Ballinamore got their head and fought hard and deserved their five point lead at halftime. We regrouped at halftime, a few words said to the girls and asked big questions of them. In fairness to them, they answered them.”

Whatever the questions that were asked, Gerry credits the players for their response but wonders if they are becoming a second half team: “The girls have been in this position probably too many times this year. Look back to the St Joseph's game where it was the total opposite, we were in total control for the 60 minutes but that was the pressure they put on them.

“We haven’t got to that level since. Kiltubrid turned us over again in the first half and then came out again with a phenomenal display in the second half and maybe that’s us, we’re a second half team but we answered the questions, they dug deep and got the result.

“We regrouped because this is a new championship, a couple of new players and there are more players coming. We have 44 girls who have played senior football for the club this year, we’re in a Junior semi-final next week - the effort those girls are putting in, week in, week out, is just phenomenal, they are just really hungry for success.”

Gerry also paid tribute to new Longford men’s senior team selector James Glancy for his impact, guidance and help in Gerry’s first year involved with a Ladies team: “This year was different because there is a fresh start. I’ve never been involved in Ladies football, I was going into the unknown and it was great to have James that has the experience with them to lead the way. He is a phenomenal leader and well respected within the club.”

Although it is a team game, hard to avoid talk of Muireann Devaney and it is clear Gerry is a fan of the dual sports star: “Muireann is a different class and she’s showing it in her soccer, she’s showing it in her gaelic and wouldn’t it be great to see her in a Leitrim jersey and see the damage she could do.

“We’re just delighted and blessed she can play both codes and you never know what’s around the corner, Muireann mightn’t be here forever but there are plenty of girls there to fill that space.”

While they might have been concentrating solely on last Sunday, it is clear that Glencar Manorhamilton feel there is unfinished business at Connacht level: “We haven’t looked beyond today, it is as simple as that - you couldn’t. A phenomenal Ballinamore team, you can’t take any team for granted - the Senior championship in Leitrim is very, very competitive so you can’t look outside the box, you have to keep taking it stepping-stone by stepping-stone.

“This team won a Connacht Intermediate title and couldn’t go any further. Then they answered questions last year and got to a Connacht Senior final and put in a good display for 35, 40 minutes and lost out to the eventual All-Ireland champions. We’ll regroup on Wednesday and focus on a Junior semi-final along with a Connacht Semi-Final.”

One final question for a man who won quite a lot of medals with an incredibly successful Glencar Manorhamilton team himself - is it easier to play or to manage? “Oh my God, it is far easier to play - I’ll just leave it at that!”