Carrigallen & Cloone set for Junior A Semi-Final battle

Cloone and Carrigallen do battle next Saturday in the Corrib Oil Junior A Championship semi-final with more than just a place in the final at stake!

With second string sides Annaduff and St Mary's contesting the other semi-final, the winner of Saturday's clash in Pairc Cil Tiobraid (3.30 pm throw-in and finish on the day protocols in effect) will represent Leitrim in the AIB Connacht Club Junior Championship as second string teams are ineligible to take part.

Not sure if that raises the stakes even further as all focus will be on winning the Junior title first and foremost. The group stages meeting between these sides saw Cloone win out by five points as their experience and power proved vital against a younger Carrigallen.

Carrigallen obviously used the experience well as they came through a tough quarter-final clash against Glenfarne Kiltyclogher by just a point and if they can recreate that spirit, they will test Cloone on Saturday. However, you still expect Cloone to advance to the final and a Connacht date with the Galway champions in mid November.

Next Saturday also sees Ballinaglera host the Junior C Final between Aughavas and Melvin Gaels (3.30 pm throw-in) while the Junior B semi-finals featuring Allen Gaels against Gortletteragh and Leitrim Gaels against Fenagh St Caillins are also on Saturday afternoon.