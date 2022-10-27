St Mary's survive stiff Mohill test to complete another double

Another double for an all conquering St Mary's side as they added the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Intermediate title to their Division 2 crown after a fantastically committed battle with Mohill in horrible conditions last Saturday in Carrigallen.

On a day best suited to sitting indoors watching the TV before a warm fire, St Mary's and Mohill defied the conditions to serve up a thrilling, full-throated battle with St Mary's strength in depth proving vital on the evening.

St Mary's Ladies celebrate in the rain as they lift Intermediate title - GALLERY St Mary's Ladies added to the success of their Men's team when they overcame a dogged Mohill challenge in Saturday's Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Intermediate Final played in atrocious conditions in Carrigallen and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan braved the wind and rain to get some great pictures of the celebrations ..... see who you can spot!

With captain Kasey Bruen doing an excellent job in restricting the impact of Mohill's Dearbhaile Beirne, who also lined out for Peamount United later that evening in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League, St Mary's overcame a nervy start and a strong Mohill second half fightback to justify their favouritism.

With Enya McWeeney a towering presence in the middle of the park and Jasmine Maye continuing to burnish a growing reputation in defence, St Mary's just had too many strong players in too many sectors for a Mohill team who lacked nothing in spirit and determination but couldn't match the strength of their rivals.

Mohill, playing against the strong wind, upset the rhythm of St Mary's in the early minutes but only had one Kate McGuinness free to show for their early pressure, having missed two good chances including a 14 yard free in front of the posts.

Hannah Stenson made a good interception to set up Enya McWeeney for a long range point on six minutes while Sarah Reynolds seemed to be fouled as she bore down on goal. Aisling Leahy (free) & Niamh Beirne both saw chances go wide.

St Mary's Jasmine Maye bursts out from defence Picture: Willie Donnellan

However, St Mary's seemed to be finding their rhythm when Elise Bruen burst through on a long run to fire over on 10 minutes although there was a goal on the cards. That seemed to get St Mary's going with Jasmine Maye making a vital interception before taking off on a 50 yard solo run to set up Sarah Reynolds for a point.

Mohill were finding it hard to get out of their own half as St mary's added points from McWeeney (free), Leahy and Bruen and when McWeeney won another kickout, she set up Sarah Reynolds for a point that gave St Mary's a six point lead.

But there were warning signs when Dearbhaile Beirne was left in space. A quick free released the soccer star who burst through three defenders only for Jasmine Maye to make a brilliant diving block to deny Mohill a certain goal.

A goal did come - at the other end! Aisling Leahy pounced on a long ball and avoided the outstretched leg of keeper Aoife O'Brien to plant the ball itn the net.

Mohill finished the half strongly with three points, one from Beirne and two McGuinness frees that appeared very harsh, one moved in for dissent. That left St Mary's with a 1-7 to 0-4 halftime lead but Mohill would have the wind in the second half.

Dearbhaile Beirne tried from long range with a low shot but Caroline Guckian easily gathered and it was Caoimhe Canning who opened the second half scoring five minutes in. Three minutes later Beirne struck from distance to leave four points between the teams.

St Mary's were struggling but they started to push up the field more. Aisling Leahy was unlucky with a free that fell short in the strong wind but fortune smiled on the St Mary's corner-forward midway through the half when she sent a 30 yard free towards the Mohill goal.

With Rachel McGarry attempting to contest the dropping ball with the Mohill defence, the ball evaded everyone and went straight to the net for a killer goal.

Almost immediately, a strong Elise Bruen run released sub Hannah Reynolds but she lifted her shot high over the bar with the goal at her mercy.

The drama continued when Mohill launched a desperate attack to get back into the game. The initial shot was blocked but two St Mary's defenders went to clear the ball, colliding and one played the ball on the ground, leading to referee Vincent McMorrow awarding a penalty. It was hard to tell if the foul occurred inside or outside the square, it appeared outside but that mattered little as Beirne dispatched the ball to the net to give Mohill a lifeline.

Player of the match Enya McWeeney gathers under pressure from Mohill's Denise Stenson Picture: Willie Donnellan

The gap was back to five points - Claire Beirne and McGuinness had wides for Mohill while Aoife O'Brien made good catches from dangerous Hannah Reynolds and Ellen Woods shots.

However, with less than five minutes of normal time left, Aisling Leahy scored a priceless free after a foul on Lorraine Butler to stretch St Mary's lead to five points.

With subs Fleur Burns & Blaithin McCrann winning vital ball and giving the Carrick side a huge energy boost, St Mary's upped their workrate again with Elise and Kasey Bruen, Jasmine Maye and the seemingly tireless Enya McWeeney all making huge carries with the ball to alleviate the pressure.

Mohill did fire over two late points in the more than eight minutes of added time from Charlene Tyrell and Beirne (free) but St Mary's kept the ball impressively and were never really threatened with the goal that could have put their lead in jeopardy.

Fans brave the rain to cheer on their heroes in Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Intermediate Final - GALLERY Fans braved driving rain and cold in Carrigallen on Saturday to witness St Mary's Kiltoghert and Mohill footballers dey the conditions to serve up a cracking Gotham Dry Wall Leitrim LGFA Intermediate Final with St Mary's completing a great day for the club by adding the Ladies Intermediate crown to the Men's Senior & Minor titles .... see who you can spot in Willie Donnellan's photos of fans cheering on their heroes!

ST MARY’S

Scorers: Aisling Leahy 2-2, 1-1 f; Enya McWeeney (f), Elise Bruen & Sarah Reynolds 0-2 each; Hannah Reynolds 0-1

Team: Caroline Guckian, Aine Morgan, Jasmine Maye, Isabelle Chandler, Ellen Woods, Kasey Bruen, Hannah Stenson, Enya McWeeney, Emma Clarke, Elise Bruen, Sarah Reynolds, Rachel McGarry, Aisling Leahy, Lorraine Butler, Roisin Kelleher. Subs: Blaithin McCrann for Stenson (39); Hannah Reynolds for Kelleher (43); Fleur Burns for McGarry (51)

MOHILL

Scorers: Dearbhaile Beirne 1-3, 1 pen, 1f; Kate McGuinness 0-3, 3f; Caoimhe Canning & Charlene Tyrell 0-1 each

Team: Aoife O’Brien, Ellie Gordon, Nicole Higgins, Katelyn Ellis, Orla McWeeney, Claire Beirne, Emma Quinn, Deirdre Ward, Denise Stenson, Caoimhe Canning, Dearbhaile Beirne, Charlene Tyrell, Kate McGuinness, Michelle Beirne, Niamh Beirne. Subs: Sarah Boyle for M Beirne (HT)

Referee: Vincent McMorrow