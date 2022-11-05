Nobody can doubt the heart of this team says Carrick captain Lorcan Donnellan

The first to admit that Carrick had ‘robbed” the Stephen Dorrigan Cup from the grasp of Cluainin last Sunday, Carrick captain Lorcan Donnellan nevertheless paid tribute to the spirit shown by the new champions.

“That is one thing, year on year, nobody can ever doubt the heart of this team,” Lorcan told the Observer, adding “It is absolutely phenomenal - at training, out here today, later on tonight, the passion the lads have for hurling in a small pocket of Leitrim. Manor have the same heart, it just came our way today. The lads here, hurling till they die and absolutely great to see.”

His initial reaction summed up the feeling of many Carrick, and indeed Cluainin fans: “I know if I was the Manor lads, I might feel robbed but a lovely way to win it. They got a few over on us last year, I think they did something similar. It is a hard one to take but a great one to win.”

Looking back on the game, Lorcan felt Carrick enjoyed plenty of possession but couldn’t match Cluainin for efficiency in front of the posts: “That’s what we said at halftime, we had possession but they were more clinical. We had 80% of the possession but weren’t taking our scores. Fair play to Manor, every time they got on the ball, they were taking their scores.

“Came out in the second half with a plan to change that, didn’t really work but the guys dug deep against a bad breeze and came out on the top by the skin of our teeth.”

Next up is a Connacht Junior Semi-Final against Sligo’s Easkey next Saturday in Markievicz Park and Lorcan is determined to give the competition a good go: “We’re away to Easkey, Ballygar are waiting for us, we turned over Ballygar three years ago but we have to get over Easkey first.

“They are coming strong this year, they had a good win over Manor a few weeks ago in a challenge so it will be a tough one.”