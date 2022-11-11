Controversial goal seals victory as Man of the Match Eoin Ward drives Carrigallen past St Mary's

There may have been quite a good deal of controversy over their match winning goal but when Sunday's Corrib Oil Junior A Final was on the line, Carrigallen truly showed their mettle to deservedly claim the Dick Ellis Cup against a fiercely committed St Mary's Kiltoghert.

The Carrick men looked set to land a Senior & Junior double when they led by two points with eight minutes to go but it was Carrigallen who dug deep, inspired by their superb captain and Man of the Match Eoin Ward, and fought their way to victory.

Carrigallen celebrate dramatic Corrib Oil Junior A Final victory - GALLERY Carrigallen players and supporters celebrated wildly as they came from two points down to defeat St Mary's Kiltoghert in Sunday's Corrib Oil Junior A Championship Final in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great pictures of the celebrations .... see who you can spot!

Colm Kiernan's match winning goal in the dying seconds of normal time saw Carrigallen complete an amazing recovery to claim the Dick Ellis Cup and an immediate return back to the Intermediate ranks.

The controversy over the decisive goal does not take away from the fact that Carrigallen were the better team for long periods of Sunday's Final but they struggled to convert that dominance into scores on the scoreboard.

Kiernan's superb chip over the head of the keeper is the stuff of dreams but Kiernan's kick came, to this observer at least and quite a few other spectators, after referee Kevin Mallon had blown for a Carrigallen free. St Mary's keeper Conor Glancy made no attempt to save the shot and was amazed that the goal stood when everyone expected a free, prompting delighted if somewhat delayed cheering from the disbelieving Carrigallen fans.

Carrigallen's Daniel Lyons charges clear of St Mary's Brian McKenna Picture: Willie Donnellan

The referee had earlier incensed Carrigallen players when he called play back for a free just as it appeared that Carrigallen were on their way through for a shot on goal.

The decision to let the goal stand, with just two minutes of added time to be played, virtually ended the contest. Had a free been awarded, Carrigallen would still have taken the lead but would have had to hold out against whatever St Mary's could muster in the added time.

For all that and all of the battling spirit that St Mary's produced, this game should never have been that close but a Carrigallen side who did so much so well in defence and midfield and even attack just couldn't produce the finishing touch their play often deserved.

The winners spurned four good goal chances over the hour but when the game was on the line, Eoin Ward played a captain's part as he drove them forward, attacking the St Mary's defence at pace and breaking the lines to get them back into a game that looked was getting away from them.

Mark Dolan opened the scoring with a monster 50 yard free, back by the strong wind it must be said, after two minutes and Eoin Ward got on the end of a good move five minutes later.

St Mary's quickly got level when Andrew McKenna converted a free and from the kickout, Brian McKenna claimed a superb mark before getting the ball to Niall Crowe for the score of the game.

A misplaced pass almost cost Carrigallen a goal as Brendan Delaney intercepted and bore down on goal but was brought down by Daniel Lyons who was booked with Andrew McKenna firing over the free on 11 minutes.

Derek Reilly tied the scores from a free but McKenna edged Mary's back in front with a brilliant effort from a free in the corner on the 14 yard line. Delaney then converted a fifty to put St Mary's two clear.

An off the ball foul saw Derek Reilly fire over a free and from the kickout, Ciaran Kenny tied the scores on 22 minutes. A late Anthony Kenny hit saw him booked before Carrigallen put together a superb length of the field move but Patrick McCann's shot along the ground was easily gathered by Conor Glancy.

St Mary's keeper Conor Glancy dives as a first half shot from Carrigallen goes across the goal Picture: Willie Donnellan

Eoin Ward edged his team in front before Derek Reilly saw a mark hit the post and go across the face of the goal before rolling out of play. A defensive error saw Derek Reilly profit as he fired over to leave Carrigallen with a 0-7 to 0-5 halftime lead.

Given the wind, a two point lead didn't seem enough but Carrigallen came out swinging, Aodan Harte going close before Marc Dolan and Eoin Ward combined to set up Ciaran Kenny for a good point.

Carrigallen again turned over a kickout and it looked as if Derek Reilly would goal but he pulled his shot from the right too far to the left but not far enough for the outstretched boot of Aodan Harte to divert the ball to the St Mary's net.

Another turned over kickout led to Aaron Skelly stretching Carrigallen's lead to four points four minutes into the second half. Marc Dolan and former Leitrim star Robbie Lowe swapped wides but Carrigallen were wondering if it was going to be their day when they wasted another goal chance.

Matt Hackett and Dolan cut open the Mary's defence with a great move and played the ball across to an unmarked Eoin Ward in front of goal. Perhaps thinking he had less time than he had, Ward immediately fisted the ball but unfortunately for him, drove the ball wide with the goal at his mercy.

Andrew McKenna got St Mary's first score of the second half on ten minutes after a free was moved in for dissent and midway through the second half, Carrigallen must have feared their nightmares were coming through when great work from Brian McKenna saw him pass the ball to a diving Mark Lowe in front of the goal and he put the ball in the net.

A dominant St Mary's quickly added points from Andrew & Brian McKenna, Andrew from a free and Brian from a very tight angle as they went two clear. They could have killed the game off but Robbie Lowe saw a good shot dip and come off the crossbar and hit another free wide.

Carrigallen's Matt Hackett offloads the ball ahead of St Mary's Mark Lowe, Robbie O'Donnell and Mark Lenihan Picture: Willie Donnellan

Carrigallen regrouped and when Derek Reilly put over a free with less than eight minutes to go, the comeback was on. Eoin Ward scored a brilliant point three minutes later to tie the scores and it was all Carrigallen but they were unable to get the scores they needed.

That all changed when another good move saw Colm Kiernan burst his way through the St Mary's defence. Clearly fouled, referee Kevin Mallon blew the whistle before Kiernan chipped the keeper but the score stood and Carrigallen held on comfortably to celebrate a famous victory.

Fans out in droves for Corrib Oil Junior A Championship Final - GALLERY Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was a busy man in the last adult Leitrim GAA County Final of the year .... see who he snapped at the Corrib Oil Junior A FC Final between Carrigallen and St Mary's Kiltoghert in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday!

CARRIGALLEN

Scorers: Colm Kiernan 1-1; Eoin Ward & Derek Reilly (3f) 0-3 each; Ciaran Kenny 0-2; Aaron Skelly & Marc Dolan (f) 0-1 each

Team: Darren Kennedy, Daniel Lyons, Barry Dolan, Daniel McCann, Patrick McCann, Gary Reynolds, Anthony Kenny, Aaron Skelly, Mark Dolan, Ciaran Kenny, Eoin Ward, Matt Hackett, Aodan Harte, Colm Kiernan, Derek Reilly. Subs: Barry Reilly for P McCann (HT); Jake Hackett for Harte (45); Padraig Doyle for C Kenny (49); Daniel Hackett for D Reilly (57); Gary Reilly for A Kenny (62)

ST MARY’S KILTOGHERT

Scorers: Andrew McKenna 0-5, 5f; Mark Lowe 1-0; Brendan Delaney (50), Niall Crowe & Brian McKenna 0-1 each

Team: Conor Glancy, Ashley Maziya, Mark Lenihan, Fiach Mac Conmara, Robbie O’Donnell, Barry Butler, Niall Crowe, Kevin Brady, Brian King, Tom Currid, Brendan Delaney, Mark Lowe, Andrew McKenna, Caolan O’Grady, Brian McKenna. Subs: Robbie Lowe for Crowe (34); Eoin Gibney for Currid (35); Alan Doherty for Lowe (57); Dermot Turley for Mac Conmara (61)

Referee: Kevin Mallon