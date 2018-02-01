Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moments

Clubs row in behind Frances for Leitrim's greatest sporting moment

Carrick oarswoman one of the nominees for Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment

John Connolly

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sports@leitrimobserver.ie

Clubs row in behind Frances for Leitrim's greatest sporting moment

Frances Cryan pictured on the banks of the Shannon

Excuse the pun but the rowing clubs of Ireland are rowing in behind Frances Cryan in our poll to find Leitrim's greatest sporting moment!

The 1980 Olympian made the final list of Leitrim's Top 10 Most Memorable Sporting Moments, published in a special supplement in this week's Leitrim Observer, and her inclusion on the list has caught the imagination of the Rowing community.

Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club were quick to back their illustrious member:

At the opposite end of the Shannon, Castleconnell Boat Club in Limerick urged their members to get behind Frances' nomination:

Rowing Ireland got in on the act too with:

And St. Joseph's Rowing Club in Galway also called for support for Frances:

Emma Cassidy shared our story on Facebook and wrote "Please everyone vote for this amazing woman please please xxx"

Cryan's Hotel shared Leitrim Observer Poll as well as they commented

And finally, Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club have urged the rowing community to get behind Frances in our poll:

Remember, you can vote for Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment by clicking here.