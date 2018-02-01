Clubs row in behind Frances for Leitrim's greatest sporting moment

Excuse the pun but the rowing clubs of Ireland are rowing in behind Frances Cryan in our poll to find Leitrim's greatest sporting moment!

The 1980 Olympian made the final list of Leitrim's Top 10 Most Memorable Sporting Moments, published in a special supplement in this week's Leitrim Observer, and her inclusion on the list has caught the imagination of the Rowing community.

Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club were quick to back their illustrious member:

Frances breaks barriers at 1980 Moscow Olympics https://t.co/8erJPDTEkX — Carrick Rowing Club (@Carrickrc) January 31, 2018

At the opposite end of the Shannon, Castleconnell Boat Club in Limerick urged their members to get behind Frances' nomination:

To all our members/rowing fans. Please take a min & vote for Frances’ achievement. It only takes a sec @Carrickrc https://t.co/ayEpO6AIcO — Castleconnell BC (@castleconnellBC) January 31, 2018

Rowing Ireland got in on the act too with:

Interesting piece on the first Irish woman to row in the Olympic Games: Leitrim legend, Frances Cryan. Vote for her appearance at the 1980 Olympics as ‘Leitrim’s Greatest Sporting Moment’. https://t.co/YOxzXKrvBy — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) January 31, 2018

And St. Joseph's Rowing Club in Galway also called for support for Frances:

To all our members/rowing fans. Please take a min & vote for Frances’ achievement. It only takes a sec @Carrickrc https://t.co/WEt55EEsUT… https://t.co/O09xAl9Nno — St Joseph's RC (@BishRowingClub) February 1, 2018

Emma Cassidy shared our story on Facebook and wrote "Please everyone vote for this amazing woman please please xxx"

Cryan's Hotel shared Leitrim Observer Poll as well as they commented

And finally, Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club have urged the rowing community to get behind Frances in our poll:

Remember, you can vote for Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment by clicking here.