Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moments

Congratulations pour in for Frances after Sporting Moments Poll

John Connolly

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sports@leitrimobserver.ie

Frances Cryan pictured outside Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club. Photo by Willie Donnellan

Frances Cryan’s victory in the Leitrim Observer’s Poll to find Leitrim’s Greatest Sporting Moment has met with universal approval with a wave of congratulations on social media for the Carrick-on-Shannon rowing legend.

Since we revealed on Wednesday morning that the 1980 Olympian had beaten off tough competition from some fabulous Leitrim sporting moments over the last 50 years, the reaction has been incredibly popular with congratulations from all over the country.

Mark Kelly was first off the mark when he tweeted early on Wednesday morning:

Rowing Ireland were quick off the mark on Wednesday morning to share the news to their members that Frances had won the Poll:

As you'd expect, Cryan's Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon were somewhat happy with the news that Frances had won out!

One of Frances' fellow nominees, 2016 Olympian Breege Connolly also sent her congratulations:

Leitrim County Council sent their congratulations on Facebook:

Geraldine Fitzgerlad wrote:

Ann Marie Shanagher wrote:

Shannon Gaels GAA Club also joined in the congratulations:

And again with the following from the Club's Minor section:

Marie Cummins, on Facebook, seemed to capture the mood of the public when she commented:

Kathleen McWeeney wrote on Facebook:

Patricia Gilheaney also congratulated Frances on topping the poll and remembered Frances' coach Aidan Nangle:

Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club also tweeted their thanks to the Leitrim Observer for running the competition:

Finally, our reply stated: 