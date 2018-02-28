WARNING ISSUED: Status Orange weather alert for Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan
Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Snow-Ice warning for all counties in Connacht as well as counties Cavan and Monaghan.
According to forecasters, persistent snow will develop on Thursday night and will continue into Friday. Together with strong easterly winds this may lead to snow drifts.
