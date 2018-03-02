More snow expected today in Leitrim and surrounding areas

The northern parts of the county are seeing quite a bit of snowfall already this morning and more snow fall is also reported around the Carrigallen/Newtowngore areas.

According to the latest Met Éireann forecast, it will remain bitterly cold today with lying snow and ice in places and with some further falls of snow. Highest temperatures of just -1 to +2 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty east to northeasterly winds.



Tonight

Tonight will bring some further snowfall, which will become mostly light and intermittent. Lowest temperatures of -2 to 0 degrees with some ice and lying snow. Winds will be moderate to fresh easterly.