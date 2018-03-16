Met Eireann issues warning for cold temperatures and snow over the weekend

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan but it looks like Leitrim will escape the worst of the weather.

An advance warning for cold weather this weekend has been issued with low-temperatures, snow-showers and snow-accumulation expected, mainly during Saturday night and Sunday.

The weather warning was issued at 9am and is valid until 11.59pm on Sunday.

