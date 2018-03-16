It will be a cold and breezy St Patrick’s Day for Leitrim but there will be some sunny spells. Most parts will remain dry but some isolated wintry showers of sleet or snow will extend from the east as the day wears on but amounts will be small. Highs will range from 2 or 3 Celsius in the east to 4 or 5 Celsius in the west but feeling much colder as a fresh to strong and gusty easterly wind will add a significant wind chill.